National Nanotechnology Competition to be held

TEHRAN – The 11th National Nanotechnology Competition with the theme of “Education, Competition, Business” will be held online on July 20-22.

The National Nanotechnology Competition is the largest scientific competition on the subject of nanoscience and nanotechnology among interested students and university graduates.

The winners will receive special prizes including National Elite Foundation scores, medals, nano-startup entry licenses, nanotechnology teachers network entry licenses, research grants, training grants, and cash prizes.

The first phase of the Competition will be held online on July 20-22, and the top 300 people will enter the second phase, which will be held in person on August 19. The top 30 will advance to the third stage or practical competition camp. The final ranking of the winners of the competition will be announced after the end of the third stage.

Iran improves in nanotechnology

Iran’s ranking in nanotechnology articles citation in 2019 has significantly improved compared to 2018, as it moved 26 levels higher, according to the StatNano’s statistics collected from the WoS database.

Based on a report Nanotechnology Publications report, Iran ranked 38th worldwide for the average number of times the nano-articles have been cited in the Journal Citation Reports in 2019, while in 2018, it was placed 64th.

Iran ranked 4th for the highest number of nano-article publications.

FB/MG