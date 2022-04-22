Iran notifies Tel Aviv it has pointed missiles at Israeli nuclear, bioweapons sites: Al Jazeera

TEHRAN - An unnamed Iranian source revealed to Al Jazeera on 21 April that Tehran has informed Tel Aviv that they know the locations of all of their nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons sites, and has warned them that, in the event of any aggression, Iran will strike the sensitive targets.

The cable was sent through European intermediaries and included a map showcasing where all these targets are located, according to The Cradle.co.

An informed IR Iranian source told Al-Jazeera (which confirms @Intel_sky’s report) that Tehran red flagged all chemical, biological and nuclear weapons storages & facilities of IL israel and that they will be the first targets, in case israel decides to start a war with Iran. pic.twitter.com/LzL3RyjcKU

— Arya IR (@AryJaey) April 21, 2022

The information was initially reported, without explanation as to the source of such revelations, by independent conflict analysis and news aggregate channel IntelSky on 18 April.

“Iran has sent to Israel, through European intermediaries, pictures/locations of all its biological, chemical and nuclear weapons storages that will be struck at the first military clash,” IntelSky said on Twitter.

These news comes after Iranian President Sayed Ebrahim Raisi made a general warning on 18 April, saying that any Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic will result in Iran striking into the heart of Israeli occupied lands and military bases.

“Just know that if the slightest move on your part occurs against our nation, our armed forces will target the center of the Zionist regime, and the power of our armed forces will not leave you at rest,” Raisi said as Iran marked Army Day.

During his speech, Raisi also said Iran’s military capabilities are internationally recognized.

“Today, our military industry is in the best condition,” he said.

After Raisi’s speech, a series of missiles, launch systems, and more than a dozen types of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were displayed.