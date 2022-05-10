Relics donated to Meshkinshahr museum 

TEHRAN – A total of 25 historical relics have recently been donated to the Meshkinshahr museum by an individual, the city’s tourism chief has said.

The objects date back to the different historical eras including the Parthian, Seljuk, and Islamic periods, Iman-Ali Imani explained on Tuesday.

The objects have been donated so that the identity and history of the people of this region may be protected, the official added.

Following expertise, preparation of the identity cards, and numbering of the properties, the objects will be displayed in the museum with the name of their donor, he mentioned.

Meshkinshahr embraces several historical sites including Qale Khohneh (“Old Castle”), the ancient site of Shahr-e Yeri, and Qahqaheh castle.

Being near the high Mount Sabalan, Meshkinshahr enjoys a moderate mountainous climate and the Sabalan summit can be seen in the south of the city with an eye-catching scenery.

The antiquity of the city dates back to the early centuries of Islam but in the Safavid era, it was thriving even more. The city is well known for its rugs and its mineral springs.

Meshkinshahr suspension bridge measuring 345 meters long, three meters wide, and 80 meters high, which was inaugurated in 2015 and is said to be the largest of its kind in West Asia, is also one of the top tourist destinations of the city.

ABU/AFM