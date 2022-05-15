“Atabai” picked as best film by Iranian critics

TEHRAN – “Atabai” directed by Niki Karimi was named best film at the 14th Celebration of Iranian Cinema Critics and Screenwriters on Saturday.

Winners were announced in a press release as the organizers canceled their party due to the country’s critical condition.

“Due to the unemployed filmmakers’ appalling economic and mental conditions and bad living conditions, we didn’t want to hold a party,” said the president of the celebration, Jafar Gudarzi.

“Atabai” also brought Karimi the award for best director.

“Atabai” takes us into a world of tradition, hopes and expectations.

Kazem returns from a business trip to discover that his brother-in-law has sold his orchard to a stranger, Shirazi. Kazem finds himself falling in love with Shirazi’s daughter but first must face his past.

With its intertwined use of Azerbaijani and Farsi languages, alongside the fabulous landscapes of northwest Iran, this film brings a fresh perspective to Iranian cinema and seeks to build bridges between generations and communities.

Written by Hadi Hejazifar, the film also won the screenplay award. Hejazifar also stars as Kazem in the drama.

Hejazifar’s co-star, Javad Ezzati won the supporting actor award. The film also won the award for best music, which was composed by Hossein Alizadeh.

The award for best directorial debut went to “The Skin” directed by twin brothers Bahram and Bahman Ark.

In this film, a young man named Araz seeks to marry his true love, but his mother, a sorceress, has cast a spell to keep her son with her. The closer he gets to his beloved, the weaker his mother becomes. He seeks to break the spell with the help of an itinerant musician and a mysterious recluse with access to the spirit world.

Saeid Aqakhani was selected as best actor for his role in director Masud Kimiai’s “There Was Blood”, while Elnaz Shakerdoost won the award for best actress for her role in “Titi” by Ida Panahandeh.

The award for best supporting actress was given to Baran Kowsari for her role in “Popular” by Soheild Beiraqi and “The Majority” by Mohsen Qarai.

Meisam Molai received the best film editor award for “Zero Day” directed by Saeid Malekan.

The awards for best sound engineer and best sound effects engineer were given to Amir-Hossein Qasemi and Rashid Daneshmand for “Zalava”.

Set designer Morteza Farbod and costume designer Maral Jeirani won the best technical achievement award for “Tooman”, which also brought Morteza Najafi the award for best cinematographer.

The Society for Cinema Critics and Screenwriters is the organizer of the celebration, which was canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo: Hadi Hejazifar and Javad Ezzati act in a scene from “Atabai” by Niki Karimi.

MMS/YAW