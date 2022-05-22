Hundreds of Volkswagens gathered in car rallies across Iran

TEHRAN – Over 700 vintage Volkswagens joined car rallies, which were staged in several Iranian cities concurrently on May 19.

It was the eighth assemblage of Volkswagens, which was organized by the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The gatherings were held simultaneously in Tehran, Shiraz, Isfahan, Mashhad, Yazd, and Tabriz, the club said in a press release.

“Over 500 Volkswagen vehicles including the Beetles, Transporters, VW Vans, Golfs, Passats, The Stations, as well as some new products of the German manufacturer came together in Tehran,” the club said.

“Moreover, 90 Volkswagen vehicles joined the rally held in Isfahan, 80 went on show in Mashhad, 50 ones in Yazd, 35 ones in Tabriz, and finally 45 ones were brought together in Tabriz.”

Iran is home to thousands of remarkable classic and vintage vehicles. For instance, its classic car museum embraces collections of the best classic and unique automobiles, some of which are single even in the world.

Affiliated with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran is tasked to help develop tourism through establishing tourism information offices at home and abroad, as well as developing infrastructures and tourism services.

Furthermore, among its duties is to facilitate the car travels abroad or foreign tourists who are traveling to Iran by their own vehicles.

AFM