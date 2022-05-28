Ferdows inmates to gain new skills as crafters 

TEHRAN –Training courses in the fields of pottery and ceramics are currently being offered in prisons in the city of Ferdows, South Khorasan province, eastern Iran, the city’s tourism chief has said.

The courses aim to allow inmates to gain employment after their release as well as generate income while they are still in prison, Ruhollah Sedaqat Talebi explained on Saturday.

The courses are also designed to promote handicrafts and to empower prisoners, the official added.

In October 2020, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts signed a memorandum of understanding with the Prisons, Security, and Corrective Measures Organization to create jobs and make income for prisoners.

The MOU also aimed at implementing special educational and promotional programs, identifying talented prisoners, and improving their social status.

The deputy tourism minister Pouya Mahmoudian said that handicraft products made by prisoners have been displayed in various exhibitions, and the income generated from selling these products has been returned to the prisoners and their families.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

