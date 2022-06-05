Niki Karimi on 2022 Tribeca Film Festival jury 

TEHRAN – Iranian actress and director Niki Karimi has been picked for the jury of the international narrative feature competition at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

The jury also includes Lucy Boynton, Anthony Edwards, Azazel Jacobs and Rosanna Arquette.

Ten films, including “Blaze” by Del Kathryn Barton and “A Matter of Trust” by Annette K. Olesen, will be screened in this category.

The festival will open in New York City with the world premiere of the Netflix “Halftime” with Jennifer Lopez as a special guest on June 8.

Karimi has previously been on the panels of numerous international film festivals, including Cannes, Berlin, Locarno, Karlovy Vary, Edinburgh, Dubai and Damascus.

She presided over the official competition of the 2021 International Crime and Punishment Film Festival in Turkey.

Karimi has worked as an actress, director and producer in over 60 films, and has won awards in several international festivals including, San Sebastian, Cairo and Nantes.

She began her work as an actress with films such as “The Bride” by Behruz Afkhami and “Sara” by Dariush Mehrjui, for which she won the best actress award at the San Sebastian film festival and at the Nantes film festival in 1992.

She made her directorial debut in 2005 with “One Night”, which premiered in Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival.

“A Few Days Later”, “Final Whistle”, “Night Shift” and “Atabai” are other films directed by Karimi.

Photo: Actress/director Niki Karimi in an undated photo.



