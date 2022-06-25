China’s Wang: US should admit responsibility and respond to Iran's reasonable demands to restore

TEHRAN- Iran's foreign minister has denounced that the recent IAEA Board Governors’ resolution against Iran, calling it politically motivated and unconstructive.

The comments were made by Hossein Amir Abdollahian during a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Thursday.

The IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors endorsed the anti-Iran resolution on June 8 with 30 votes in favor, two against, and three abstentions, accusing Iran of not complying with the IAEA.

China and Russia voted against the resolution drafted by the U.S. and three European states of Britain, France and Germany.

For his part, Wang said China opposes the politicization of affairs of the IAEA, and supports the UN nuclear watchdog and Iran to resolve issues through dialogue and cooperation.

Iran seeking lasting nuclear agreement with goodwill

Amir Abdollahian also briefed Wang on the latest issues surrounding the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying that the bullying actions of the United States is the major obstacle to revive the agreement.

Wang says China highly values its relations with Iran and stands ready to work with the Iranian side to continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns in the spirit of the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Reiterating Iran’s long-held policy, the top diplomat said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to achieve a lasting agreement with goodwill and seriousness while taking the interests of the Iranian nation into account.”

He added that the Iranian side will unswervingly safeguard its national interests, and is firmly committed to resolving differences through negotiations, so as to achieve an agreement at an early date.

Amir Abdollahian also expressed gratitude to China for its constructive position toward the Iranian nuclear issue.

Wang said that China disapproves of any non-constructive measures that lead to the continuous escalation of the situation, and that all parties should continue to uphold the correct logic and work tirelessly to reach an agreement through diplomatic efforts.

China’s foreign minister added the U.S. side should earnestly realize its own responsibility and actively respond to Iran's reasonable demands, adding that the Chinese side will continue to uphold justice, support the negotiation process, and is willing to maintain close communication with the Iranian side, Xinhua reported.

Wang also said China highly values its relations with Iran and stands ready to work with the Iranian side to continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns in the spirit of the comprehensive strategic partnership.

The telephone call between the Iranian and Chinese foreign ministers came one day before European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell visited Tehran for talks with Amir Abdollahian and other relevant Iranian officials in efforts to resume the Vienna talks intended to revive the JCPOA and lift sanctions on Iran.



BRICS summit

Amir Abdollahian also expressed gratitude to his Chinese counterpart for inviting Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi to the BRICS summit and expressed hope that China's presidency of the bloc will facilitate the growth of multilateral cooperation among its members.

He also anticipated that progress in the two nations' ties, particularly in the areas of aviation and student exchanges, will be accelerated as quickly and easily as possible.

Wang, for his part, asserted that China disapproves of unilateralism in international affairs and noted that the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Iran will develop ties between the two nations.

Wang, likewise, welcomed the Iranian president's attendance at the BRICS Summit, saying it is important to focus on emerging markets and the economic cohesion of developing nations during such summits.

He also expressed support for continuation of the Vienna talks and expressed hope the diplomatic route will eventually result in a deal.

According to Xinhua, Wang said the BRICS Summit and the High-level Dialogue on Global Development hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping holds great significance for strengthening the construction of the BRICS mechanism, enhancing the unity and cooperation between emerging markets and developing countries, as well as facilitating global efforts in dealing with common challenges to development.



