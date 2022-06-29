ICCIMA hosts Iran-Poland business forum

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) hosted an Iran-Poland business forum on Wednesday, the ICCIMA portal reported.

The event was attended by ICCIMA Deputy Head Hossein Selahvarzi, Head of Iran-Poland Joint Chamber of Commerce Rahim Bana-Molaei, and Deputy Head of Polish Chamber of Commerce for Importers, Exporters, and Cooperation Andrzej Pilat as well as the representatives of some companies from the two countries.

Speaking at the gathering, Selahvarzi referred to the historical background and good relations between Iran and Poland and expressed hope that trade exchanges between the two countries will continue vigorously.

He mentioned the exchange of numerous trade delegations and the signing of several memoranda of understanding between the two countries in the past, saying: "Unfortunately, since 2017, the volume of trade between Iran and Poland has decreased significantly, mainly due to the sanctions. We hope that there is enough will between the private sectors of the two countries to increase the mutual trade up to the previous levels.”

The official stressed the need for establishing financial channels and banking relations between the two countries as a prerequisite for the expansion of trade ties, saying: “The level of cooperation will expand if the monetary exchanges between Iran and Poland are improved by creating a special financial channel between the two countries and the two sides can also agree on the establishment of preferential tariffs between the two countries.”

Selahvarzi further underlined the advantages and common fields for cooperation between Iran and Poland, and said: "There are good grounds for cooperation in the agriculture and agricultural machinery industries, rail transport and locomotive manufacturing, considering Poland's capabilities.”

Maritime transport is also very important in Iran, and due to the existence of northern and southern ports, we are interested in using the experience of Poland in this field, the ICCIMA deputy head added.

He also pointed to the mining sector as a great area for mutual cooperation considering Poland’s experiences in manufacturing mining machinery and equipment.

EF/MA