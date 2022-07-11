Water level of dam reservoirs declines 4%

TEHRAN – The total volume of water stored behind Iranian dams is estimated at about 24.59 billion cubic meters since the beginning of the current water year (September 23, 2021) up to July 9, showing a four percent decline compared to the same period last year, IRIB reported.

According to Firouz Ghasemzadeh, the director-general of the Energy Ministry’s water information and data office, the total volume of water inflow to the country's dams since the beginning of the current water year is reported to be 28.15 billion cubic meters, which shows an increase of four percent compared to the same period last year.

Ghasemzadeh called on people to follow standard consumption management patterns and help the government in handling the country’s current water crisis.

Iran’s total dam reservoirs currently stand at 50.5 billion cubic meters, according to the Energy Ministry data.

Out of a total of 183 currently operational dams across Iran, 52 are related to the Caspian Sea catchment area, 12 are based in the Urmia basin, 68 dams are located in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman watersheds, 34 dams are in the Central Plateau, 11 dams are in Sarakhs catchment basin, and another six dams are located across the eastern boundary basin (Hamoun).

A recent report by Nature Scientific Journal on Iran’s water crisis indicates that from 2002 to 2015, over 74 billion cubic meters have been extracted from aquifers, which is unprecedented and its revival takes thousands of years along with urgent action.

Three Iranian scientists studied 30 basins in the country and realized that the rate of aquifer depletion over a 14-year period has been about 74 billion cubic meters, which is recently published in Nature Scientific Journal.

Also, over-harvesting in 77 percent of Iran has led to more land subsidence and soil salinity.

EF/MA