Advisor to IRGC chief: Enemy is fighting hybrid war

TEHRAN— An advisor to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Commander-in-chief says that the enemies are fighting a hybrid war nowadays.

Hossein Taeb, adviser to the IRGC Commander-in-Chief who was speaking in a group of IRGC advisors on Fridaym, underlined that the war with the enemy is a combined, hybrid war.

“The entire focus and belief of (Joe) Biden and his team are to bring Iran to the JCPOA table so as to gain concessions from Iran. In this way, they want to take over the region again, as it is only in this way that they can ensure the security of the Zionist regime and obtain cheap oil,” he clarified.

Explaining the United States’ strategic failures in West Asia, the former IRGC intelligence chief questioned the result of the U.S. plans in the region.

“The Americans were forced to withdraw from Afghanistan and reduce their rule in Iraq. In Ukraine, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, they tried their best to westernize this country, therefore, they disarmed Ukraine, but when Russia attacked Ukraine and their plans failed, they spent money and weapons again to stand against Russia. Americans never thought that Russia would attack Ukraine,” he added.

The advisor to the IRGC chief went on to explain that in the past, the Americans wanted to put force on Iran by controlling Russia.

“Today, Russia and China and the neighboring countries are opposing the United States through the relations they have established with Iran, and this is a big defeat for America,” Taeb added.

Zionists are internally divided

Referring to the open letter of Naftali Bennett, the former Israeli regime’s Prime Minister, Taeb pointed out that in this letter, Bennett demanded the “silent population” of the Israeli regime to enter the field and help Tel Aviv.

“If this does not happen, those two events that led to the destruction of the Jewish tribe will be repeated again. Now the Zionist regime is divided and this is the sign of destruction. Bennett asked the silent population of the occupied territories for help to achieve unity, otherwise, the Zionists will not see their 80th anniversary,” he explained.

Stressing that no action of the Zionists against the security of Iran will remain unanswered, he stated, “Even though the security inside the occupied territories was such that discord and insecurity had penetrated it, they started fighting us in total secrecy, including at sea and cyberspace. They received a response, and they know very well that if they want to take action, their action will not be left without an answer.”

Regarding the Israelis' exaggeration of the lack of security of the Jews in Turkey, Taeb explained that due to the reverse migration in the regime, the Israelis had immigrated to Turkey.

“This was due to fear and insecurity. Therefore, the regime exaggerated in the media, so that the Jews would return to the occupied lands,” the advisor to the IRGC chief asserted.

Iran’s drone capabilities have amazed U.S.

Elsewhere in his speech, Taeb referred to the power and capabilities of Iran's drones, saying that it is a source of power for Iran that someone like General Kenneth McKenzie, former Commander of the Central Command (CENTCOM) “terrorist organization, says that we have created this massive defense system, but small and medium-sized Iranian drones easily pass over this defense system.”

“I am wondering if this defense system of ours can withstand simple and cheap Iranian drones with this daily progress,” Taeb quoted McKenzie as saying.

Iran’s ties are based on security, national interests

In another part of his speech, the former IRGC intelligence chief reiterated that Tehran’s relations with other countries are based on security and national interests.

“Regarding the JCPOA, we are ready, provided our national interests and national security concerns are secured. If Russia and China can also achieve these two, we will accept (the deal). This does not contradict the policy of "Neither East nor West" and our red lines,” he elaborated.

Biden sat down with Saudis for 4 reasons

Concluding his speech, the advisor to the IRGC chief noted that Joe Biden had pledged not to meet the Saudi officials, but they sat at the same table with the Saudis.

This happened for four reasons, Taeb said, adding, “1- America's domestic interests and obtaining financial aid for the upcoming elections, 2- Solving differences within the Zionist regime, 3- Integrating the defense of the Zionist regime and the United States, 4- Saudi calling for a ceasefire in the war with Yemen, because the defeat of Saudi Arabia was close.”