Iran, Mali to use barter trade to realize business potentials

TEHRAN – In a meeting between Deputy Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Hossein Selahvarzi and Mali’s minister of trade and industry, the two sides stressed the use of barter trade for the expansion of economic relations between the two countries.

During the meeting in Mali capital Bamako, Selahvarzi underlined the capacities of the Republic of Mali in the agricultural sector, especially cotton production, and recommended the use of barter trade to develop exchanges between the two countries, the ICCIMA portal reported.

Selahvarzi, who visited Mali to meet with the officials of the country with the aim of expanding trade ties, referred to the good political relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Mali as well as the interest and positive attitude of the people of Mali towards Iran and said: “these two factors are valuable advantages for Iranian businessmen and industrialists for cooperation and establishing businesses in Mali.”

Pointing out that Africa has always been at the top of Iran's foreign trade and economic relations development programs, the official added: “Iranian government and the private sector have always been looking for ways to develop relations with African countries, and in this regard, economic cooperation with Mali Republic is of special importance.”

Selahvarzi further stated that Iran's capabilities in infrastructure development and technical and engineering services are in line with the market needs of the Republic of Mali, saying: “Considering the appropriate quality and competitive prices of Iranian goods and services, especially in the field of technical and engineering services, there is a possibility of cooperation in various fields including the installation and operation of textile production lines for the optimal use of cotton in order to produce fabric and clothes.”

Since the economy of the Republic of Mali is heavily dependent on the production and export of cotton, this collaboration can also contribute to the economic development of the country, he added.

In this meeting, the minister of industry and trade of the Republic of Mali referred to the history of friendship and positive political relationship between the two countries, saying: “The government of Mali supports and welcomes the development of commercial, economic, and investment collaborations with Iran.”

EF/MA