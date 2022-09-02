Kashan to hold cultural week in Dushanbe

TEHRAN–Iran’s ancient city of Kashan is preparing to hold a cultural week in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

Kashan, which is a cradle of Persian arts, culture, and architecture, is preparing to stage a cultural week in the city of Dushanbe, IRIB quoted Kashan’s tourism chief as saying on Thursday.

In terms of culture and civilization, Dushanbe and Kashan have a common background, Ahmad Danainia said, adding that “cultural heritage is the shared language of all nations.”The official expressed his hope for further cooperation between the two nations with the help of thinkers, managers, and officials from the two nations.

Atmospheric spaces, rosewater, textiles, rugs, delicious dishes, and above all, hospitable people are some famous examples to describe Kashan. The delightful oasis city is famed for numerous architectural masterpieces, a photogenic bazaar, and many old traditional houses some of which transformed into cozy boutique hotels where sightseers may feel the traditional lifestyle.

Kashan is situated neighboring the route of travelers who are on their way to Isfahan, Shiraz, Tehran, and probably Yazd hereinafter. Moreover, it is a gateway to many sights, stories, and surrounding attractive villages to discover.

Its lavishly decorated traditional houses, particularly Brujerdi, Tabatabai, Ameri, and Abbasi houses, feature incredible architecture, which certainly will enchant every visitor! Furthermore, the Sultan Mir-Ahmad public bathhouse is also a recommendable destination to see; its tile work, stucco, and ceiling lights are breathtaking.

Don’t forget to roam through the domed bazaar, where you can find loads of Kashani traditions and souvenirs, like the rosewater which they sell anywhere. In addition, the best reason for coming here is the magnificent ceilings within the centuries-old marketplace.

The modest yet amazing Agha Bozorg Mosque is the best example of an Islamic structure to visit in Kashan. This place of worship is well-known for its symmetrical design. Next to being in use as a mosque, it is a madrasa too! To be specific, a theological school.

Rosewater distillation ceremonies, which Kashan is highly famed for, draw visitors who want to enjoy the spirit of full-bloom flower farms, socialize with the locals, visit abundant historical sites, and see how rosewater is traditionally made from the harvesting stage to steaming damask rose petals either at homes or gardens. The distillation of flowers and herbs has a deep history in Iran. Many believe traditionally distilled rosewater is of higher quality than that produced in factories, probably due to shorter time intervals between the harvest and distillation practices. Golab or rosewater is a fragrant distillate of Mohammadi roses, which is used in dishes to flavor them or consumed as a religious perfume as well.

Kashan embraces an archaeological gem as well; its Tepe Sialk has yielded interesting pottery pieces, metal tools, and domestic implements made from stone, clay, and bone that date from as early as the 4th millennium BC.

AM