TCCIMA to host Belarusian trade delegation on Tuesday

TEHRAN – Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) will host a Belarusian trade delegation at the place of the chamber on Tuesday, the TCCIMA portal reported.

The Belarusian delegates active in the fields of oil and petrochemical products, refineries, fibers, pharmaceuticals, paper, forestry, car tires, paints, red meat, customs services, railways, transportation and logistics, etc. will meet and negotiate with the Iranian traders and businessmen, who are the members of the country’s chambers of commerce, during some B-2-B meetings.

The spokesman of the Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry also announced that Iran and Belarus plan to increase their mutual trade first by 10 times in the near future and then by 20 times in the long term.

Omid Qalibaf said in line with the Iranian government’s dynamic trade diplomacy, the ministry has prepared a detailed roadmap for increasing bilateral trade ties between the two countries.

He noted that the important point of focus in Iran's bilateral trade with Belarus is exporting knowledge-based companies’ medical facilities to the country.

According to the official, the government has targeted exporting five million dollars of such equipment to Belarus annually.

The 15th Iran-Belarus Joint Economic Committee meeting was held in Minsk in late July, co-chaired by Iranian Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Reza Fatemi-Amin and Minister of Industry of the Republic of Belarus Parkhomchik Petr Aleksandrovich.

Strengthening and expanding mutual cooperation between the two countries in the fields of commerce and industry, agriculture, investment, geology and water resources, health and pharmaceuticals, and transportation, as well as the cooperation between the two sides’ chambers of commerce were among the subjects discussed in this event.

Holding the joint economic committee meeting on a regular basis, increasing the volume of bilateral exchanges, expanding the range of traded goods, increasing the share of high-tech goods with higher added value in trade, and providing equal conditions for the participation of the trade organizations of the two sides in each other's international tenders were among the agreements made in the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, the Iranian industry minister stressed the need for developing a roadmap for the expansion of trade relations between the two countries, stating that there are many capacities for joint investment between the two sides.

