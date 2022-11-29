TEHRAN– A total of 52 hotel necessities in Iran are sourced from handicrafts from different provinces, the deputy tourism minister has said.

In an effort to strengthen the position of the handicrafts sector and support artisans, the tourism ministry provides 52 items of necessity for hotels made from handicrafts nationwide, IRNA quoted Maryam Jalali as saying on Tuesday.

Several consultations and negotiations with five-star hotels have resulted in the request that each hotel has a room dedicated to Iranian handicrafts and traditional arts on the premises, the official added.

The implementation of this project will enable every traveler to get to know all the handicrafts of the country, and this is a great opportunity to introduce these handicrafts, she explained.

Since handicrafts are created with little cost and bring a lot of income, activists in this sector should try to gain market share, she noted.

Different ethnic groups across the country depend on handicrafts for their livelihood, and their identity is expressed through handicrafts, she mentioned.

There is no doubt that if handicrafts are tied to fields of research and development, they will produce a high added value, despite their low cost, she stated.

A significant contribution to the export of the country's products can also be made by handicrafts, which create employment in the country and contribute to gross domestic product (GDP), she said.

For the handicrafts sector to prosper and maintain its current position, it is essential that all areas and related organizations work together, she said.

According to the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Iran has the most cities and towns registered with the World Crafts Council (WCC), followed by China with seven, Chile with four, and India with three.

In January 2020, the cities of Shiraz, Malayer, Zanjan, and the village of Qasemabad were designated by the WCC- Asia-Pacific Region, bringing the number of craft cities and towns in Iran from 10 to 14. Shiraz was named a “world city of [diverse] handicrafts.”Malayer was made a global hub for woodcarving and carved wood furniture. Zanjan gained the title of a “world city of filigree.” The village of Qassemabad, which is nationally known for its traditional costumes, was also promoted to a world hub of handicrafts.

Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., and the littoral states of the Persian Gulf are among the countries that traditionally import ceramics, porcelain, handwoven clothing, personal jewelry, and semi-precious stones from Iran.

ABU/AM