Drone attack on defense infrastructure in Isfahan failed

TEHRAN- Air defense troops thwarted a drone attack on a military workshop in the central city of Isfahan on Saturday night, the Iranian Defense Ministry said a statement on Sunday.

The ministry showed reaction shortly after reports of an explosion at one of Isfahan's military complexes.

Several micro aerial vehicles (MAVs) had attempted to assault one of its workshop complexes but that the complex's air defenses had been able to resist the attack, the ministry said.

“Two of the MAVs were trapped in its defensive traps and detonated, while the other one was brought down by the complex's air defense fire,” the ministry added in its statement.

The ministry stated that the failed attempt just caused minor damage to a workshop's roof. It also stated that the facility resumed regular activities after the incident.

“Thanks to God’s blessing, the attack caused no disruption to the equipment and the operations of the complex,” said the statement.

The ministry reassured the Iranian people that such blatant attacks won't have an impact on the nation's general path toward development.

When the security personnel, stationed in the complex, detected the sound of quadcopters, they attempted to counter these MAVs and were successful in intercepting one of the three sophisticated quadcopters armed with bomblets that were utilized in the attack.

The complex had already encountered a situation like this, and the apt measures have been adopted in the wake of any similar incident to foil any serious harm.