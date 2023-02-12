Biden had nothing to say about Iran 

The successful resistance of the Iranian people against the U.S. pressures and complete failure of the riot project made U.S. President Joe Biden not mention Iran in his annual speech to Congress, Kayhan wrote.

America's many problems and the failure of the country's maximum pressure against Iran and the failure to cause disorder caused Biden to have nothing to say.

In his annual speech, Biden talked about the challenge posed by China, the war in Ukraine, and the suicide of American soldiers, but he did not even once mention Iran and the unrest in Iran, while in the past two decades, almost all presidents, including Biden himself, had mentioned Iran many times in their annual speech.

Iran: Passing of time did not affect Iranians’ revolutionary fervor

On the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the revolution, the Iran newspaper wrote: This revolution was supposed to have the upper hand in the developments from the very beginning.

The fact is that the West and the East are still amazed at how the revolution continues to move forward. From the very first days of victory, America put the project of containment of the Islamic Republic on its agenda, but today the challenge of the West is how to prevent the collapse of the American world order.

For about three months, which started in mid-September, the enemies of the Islamic Revolution provoked riots in the form of a hybrid war in Iran. They were about to disintegrate Iran, arguing that the new generation is different from the revolution’s.

Political science theorists say that if the victory of a revolution is based on ideals and values, after a while the ideals will be weakened under the influence of reality, but in the recent riots, the enemy made a miscalculation about the Islamic revolution, failing to understand that it was rooted in people’s beliefs.

Arman-e-Melli: Tehran should not allow its differences with IAEA to increase

Seyed Jalal Sadatian, the former ambassador of Iran to the UK, writes in Arman-e-Melli that Iran's “challenges” with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and “accusations” against Tehran regarding sale of weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine have made the conditions to revive the nuclear agreement “more difficult”.

Iran should move towards presenting solutions for an agreement with the IAEA to get out of the current situation and prepare the grounds for the revival of JCPOA shortly.

Mr. Grossi's visit to Tehran for technical negotiations and settling some remaining ambiguities will be positive because the depth of the gap between Iran and the IAEA should not be allowed to increase.

Of course, it is not clear what the agenda of Grossi's trip to Tehran will be and what issues he will discuss exactly, however, efforts should be made to remove the obstacles that exist in the way of closing Iran's nuclear file in the IAEA.

Aftab-e-Yazd: UN should ignore sanctions against quake-hit Syria

An expert on West Asia affairs advised the United Nations to ignore the sanctions against Syria and help the people affected by the devastating earthquake.

Aftab-e-Yazd, quoting Hassan Hanizadeh, wrote: The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019, also known as the Caesar Act, and unilateral U.S. sanctions against Syria are one of the important obstacles in providing aid to the earthquake victims in Syria.

The Caesar Act sanctions the Syrian government, including Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, for so-called war crimes against the Syrian population. The Act was signed into law by President Trump in December 2019 and came into force on June 17, 2020.

Unfortunately, the daily writes, international organizations failed to fulfill their missions in providing relief to the Syrian people.

These unilateral sanctions in the state of emergency shows that humans are “sacrificed for political purposes,” and give an excuse to some international entities not to fulfill their duties in providing aid, the analyst laments.

In such a situation, the United Nations should ignore these sanctions and fulfill its duties by considering the priority of humanitarian affairs and human rights, Hanizadeh suggests.

Khorasan: Biden's speech and divided America



Biden's annual speech, which was supposed to show the unity of America, was criticized by Republicans. They strongly criticized Biden's policies.



According to Khorasan, this division existed in the past and increased when Trump took the office, and now the US is a divided country. A recent example is the dispute regarding the intrusion of a Chinese balloon into the U.S. airspace.



Republicans criticized Biden for not acting quickly, claiming that this would not have happened if Trump had been president.



But, Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser of the Biden government, stated that the U.S. intelligence agencies did not detect the infiltration of Chinese balloons in the US. airspace during Trump's presidency.

Therefore, the two parties, instead of taking a unified position towards a security crisis, accuse each other and openly display America's weakness against China.



