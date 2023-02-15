Alireza Jahanbakhsh not to leave Feyenoord

TEHRAN – Iran international winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh has decided not to leave Feyenoord during the winter break.

The 29-year-old attacker has been linked with several clubs, but he wants to remain in Feyenoord to help the team win Eredivisie 2022/23.

“That's right, there were several clubs showing interest in signing me but I’ve decided to stay here,” Jahanbakhsh told Voetbal International.

“My agent has listed the offers, but I didn't want to leave Feyenoord. I feel at home at Feyenoord. We are working on something beautiful. In a conversation with the our coach, I said that I did not want to leave at all and he also appreciated my intention. As a footballer, you always want to play and I will fight for my place at Feyenoord,” he added.