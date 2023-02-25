Iraq defense minister in Tehran for military talks
February 25, 2023 - 22:51
TEHRAN - Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al Abbas landed in Tehran on Saturday afternoon for strengthening military cooperation between Baghdad and Tehran.
Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al Abbasi was welcomed by his Iranian counterpart Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani.
The visit by the Iraqi defense chief followed a few days after the Iranian foreign minister visited Baghdad for talks with the country’s senior officials.
