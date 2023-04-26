Message of delivering 200 drones to the army

In an opinion piece in the Iran newspaper, Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani wrote: “Last week, more than 200 drones of the Karar, Ababil, and Arash types were delivered to the army in different parts of the country at the presence of the senior commanders of the armed forces… Our studies and evaluations of the possible future battlefields remind us of the important role of drones and their priority.

Building drones started at the end of the holy defense era and along the same path, the country’s defense scientists and experts made tremendous progress in the defense industry. The result of these efforts has been to design and produce various types of drones for various missions to meet the needs of the armed forces and the country to the extent that, according to friends and foes, the Islamic Republic of Iran is now among the first few countries in the world in the field of drone industry. Due to the acquired capabilities and variety of these drones, the combat power of our armed forces has increased significantly, and my colleagues are trying to keep this competitive and strategic advantage up to date with initiatives, innovations, and rapid technological developments.

Kayhan: Miscalculation of the West about JCPOA

In its editorial, Kayhan addressed the nuclear negotiations between Iran and the West. It wrote: Will the JCPOA be revived or not? It must be said that the story is quite clear. The final text of the JCPOA has been prepared for months, but the miscalculation of Americans and Westerners has prevented its signing.

Their miscalculation backfired once again, because they thought that by launching riots with the aim of scaring Iran, they would be able to use the JCPOA as a bargaining chip to extract concessions from Iran by limiting the Islamic Republic’s missile power, but now they have realized that they cannot do such things. Such miscalculations will no longer allow the Americans to make the right decisions and return to the same final text in which Josep Borrell had declared that Iran’s proposals were “reasonable”.

Jam-e-Jam: Sensitivity to Iranian computer games

In a detailed report, Jam-e-Jam discussed the production of computer games in Iran and the anger of the country’s enemies regarding this matter. It wrote: Plenty of media attacks on games produced in Iran indicate their accurate targeting and effectiveness in domestic and international arenas. They prove the high and authoritative steps of our country in the field of computer games production, which can be a proof of the capabilities of the committed and expert forces of the country to produce native games. Therefore, to pay attention to the media capacities of computer games and support the producers of these games are important issues that should be paid attention to.

Hamshahri: The goals of the foreign minister’s trip to Oman

In a commentary, Hamshahri discussed the aims of Amir Abdollahian’s trip to Oman. It wrote: Muscat has played a prominent role to mediate between Iran and the West in recent years in order to solve the complicated issues. The records of Oman’s mediation are clear in the JCPOA to exchange of prisoners between Iran and the United States, and release of Iran’s frozen assets in some countries. Now, due to the unclear outlook of the JCPOA negotiations, it seems that Muscat is continuing to play its mediatory role.

Following the resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, a new opportunity has been created to improve relations between the Islamic Republic and some Arab states such as Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan. It is widely believed that Muscat is playing an effective role in this regard. Earlier, some regional media had reported of a meeting between delegations from Iran and Egypt hosted by Oman.

Arman-e-Emrooz: Iran and the New Middle East

In a column, Arman-e-Emrooz discussed the birth of the new Middle East and its dimensions as well as Iran’s role in it. It wrote: Undoubtedly, Iran should use this opportunity created after the war in Ukraine and like other countries, put national interests at the top of priorities. To do so, the first step is to build trust, and it is only after this step that a good relationship can be established with all Arab countries. The belief must be conveyed to the Arab countries that Iran has no enmity with them, and it is clear in such situations that Iran’s new plan can be implemented to accompany the countries of the region.

