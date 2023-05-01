Tehran - Beijing: speed up

In a note, Vatan-e-Emrooz discussed the relations between Tehran and Beijing.

It wrote: In the past 3 years, there have been many negotiations about expanding the 25-year-old cooperation between Iran and China, and multiple meetings have taken place, especially in the current government, but it is clear that the growth rate of these cooperations can be much more and business exchanges between them should be much faster than the current time.

It is necessary for the two sides to quickly implement the projects based on a win-win prospect, because such projects can be very beneficial not only for Iran and China, but also for the region and even can make it much harder and maybe impossible to sanction Iran in the future.



Farhikhtegan: A project that was conceded to "Ali Vaez"

In a report on the status of the nuclear case, Farhikhtegan discussed the news of the possible activation of the trigger mechanism in the JCPOA. It wrote: Ali Vaez, the delegate of the Iran in the International Crisis Group, in an article he published on Saturday, Ordibehesh 9( May) , on his Twitter page, once again unofficially he reports the activation of the trigger mechanism to force Iran to ignore its demands with this threat. This is not the first time that Vaez publishes an article aimed at threatening Iran. Before the incident of fall of 1401, he did this many times and even talked about military action against Iran. An action that American politicians have been dreaming about for years, but despite verbal statements, they have never dared to implement it. The American negotiating team decided to use Ali Vaez as a media scarecrow; because despite his statements being violated several times, he did not give up on this action and he has threated more strongly after the failure of street riots project.



Sharq: Taliban has a different idea

Sharq discussed Iran-Afghanistan relations in an interview with Mohsen Rouhi Sefat, the former head of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mazar-e-Sharif, Peshawar, Kandahar, and the former head of the Afghanistan headquarters, and criticized the country's policy regarding the Taliban. They asked him: What has Tehran achieved now after handing over the Afghan embassy to Taliban as a great privilege from the Islamic Republic of Iran? Rouhi Sefat said: Yes, maybe Tehran declares that this action does not mean recognizing the Taliban government, but the Taliban has a different idea and it is almost confirmed to the political and media circles that Iran has recognized the Taliban.



Etemad: The threat to impose a temporary agreement

In an analysis, Etemad discussed the situation of the nuclear case. It wrote: If the news of America's focus on the "temporary agreement" is true, it can be the result of the two-sided policy of the West and the new diplomatic. It means that maybe the aim of America to withdraw from the JCPOA is that they want to stop Iran's nuclear program within a certain range by granting little and limited concessions in the field of sanctions. "Temporary agreement" has been discussed in the past as well, but Iran has never shown any desire for it; because in this situation, the only Iran's lever of pressure- higher enrichment-will be neutralized. According to the Wall Street Journal reporter, the action that Europe has shown regarding the trigger mechanism is a serious threat that might encourage Iran to accept the "temporary agreement".



Sobh-e-No: The price reduction of the Israeli regime

In an interview, Sobh-e-No discussed the situation in Israel. Saadollah Zarei, an expert on regional issues, said in this regard: The anti-Zionist action has penetrated both the American civil society and political currents. There are also some signals that the American government is distancing itself from the Israeli regime. After the recent events between Hamas and Israel, anti-Israel demonstrations were emerged in America. Although the crossfire happened first from Hamas, because the Zionists are not in a condition to start a war, we saw that demonstrations against Israel were formed in America. All this shows that the price of this regime has been reduced among its founders.



Arman-e-Emrooz: signs of direct negotiation

Arman-e-Emrooz in its headline report addressed the proposal of the legal deputy of the president regarding the timing and location of the negotiations between Iran and the United States about the case of some Iranian properties in the Hague Court of Justice. It wrote: Undoubtedly, no negotiation can play role as much as direct negotiation, in order to resolve tensions and misunderstandings and to reach the minimum understandings; but the recent actions of the Biden government show that the American tactics have not changed in the new era and instead of constructive diplomatic actions, is taking steps towards its destruction.