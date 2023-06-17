Center for Iranian, Islamic arts opens in Tehran

TEHRAN – On Friday, a center dedicated to Iranian and Islamic arts and handicrafts opened to the public in Tehran, IRNA reported.

The center, which is located inside the historical mansion of Ein al-doleh, has been established in collaboration with Tehran Municipality, the report added.



The city has a range of available venues that can be offered to handicraft artisans and the creative input of these craftspeople can contribute to the city’s distinct identity, said deputy tourism minister Maryam Jalali during the inauguration ceremony.

The establishment of these centers is a significant step in establishing a strong partnership between the city’s municipality and the handicraft sector, she added.

This partnership will enable reciprocal support to create a mutually beneficial relationship, she noted.

The first time Tehran is mentioned in historical accounts is in an 11th-century chronicle in which it is described as a small village north of Ray.

Ray, in which signs of settlement date from 6000 BC, is often considered to be Tehran’s predecessor. It became the capital city of the Seljuk Empire in the 11th century but later declined with factional strife between different neighborhoods and the Mongol invasion of 1220.

Tehran has many to offer its visitors including Golestan Palace, Grand Bazaar, Treasury of National Jewels, National Museum of Iran, Glass & Ceramic Museum, Masoudieh Palace, Sarkis Cathedral, Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, and Carpet Museum of Iran, to name a few.

