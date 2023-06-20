Exhibition of Iranian export capabilities to be held in Belarus in early August

TEHRAN - An exclusive exhibition of Iran’s export capabilities is scheduled to be held in Belarus's capital in early August.

As IRIB reported, the exhibition will be held at Bel Expo Center in Minsk during August 10-13.

According to the organizer of the exhibition, the ministries of Industry, Mining and Trade, Energy, and Oil, as well as the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), and Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) have so far announced their readiness to participate in this exhibition.

Also, automobile manufacturing companies, including Iran Khodro Company (IKCO) and Saipa, and a number of auto part manufacturing companies have registered to take part in the event.

The exhibition will focus on the influential role and export capabilities of Iran's knowledge-based companies in the future of economic relations between Iran and Eurasia.

Belarus is a landlocked country in Eastern Europe that borders Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. The country is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) which is comprised of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan which have a large market of 185 million people worth about $500 billion.

Russia is the largest trading partner for Belarus and the small neighbor is the corridor for imports to Russia.

Iranian and Belarusian economic and political officials are resolved to expand bilateral relations and an increasing number of high-ranking Belarusian economic officials along with private sector representatives have been visiting Iran in recent months.

EF/MA