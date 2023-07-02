Congress requests further details on investigation into Malley suspension

TEHRAN - In light of an inquiry into Robert Malley’s handling of secret materials, chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs has requested further information from the State Department concerning the decision to put Malley on leave.

Michael McCaul said on Saturday in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, “These reports raise serious concerns both regarding Malley’s conduct and whether the State Department misled Congress and the American public.”

Malley’s security clearance suspension was deemed “troubling” by McCaul, who also criticized the State Department for previously obstructing its “efforts to conduct oversight.”

McCaul went on to highlight, “While the suspension of special envoy Malley’s clearance is independently troubling, our concern is compounded by the State Department’s failure to respond to the committee’s efforts to conduct oversight of its negotiations with and policy toward Iran. Since April 11, 2023, the committee has repeatedly requested Malley’s testimony, which the department has not fulfilled, despite his numerous press engagements dating back to May 30, 2023.”

The Texas Republican further asserted that “at no point did the department indicate that Malley’s security clearance was suspended or under review, or that he was being investigated for potential misconduct” when the department rebuffed efforts to get him to testify.

“The department’s failure to inform Congress of this matter demonstrates at best a lack of candor, and at worst represents deliberate and potentially unlawful misinformation,” McCaul wrote to Blinken.

The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee then ordered that by July 11 the State Department give his committee a “full and transparent” account of what led to Malley’s clearance suspension and probe.

Malley announced earlier that his security clearance was under review, but hoped that the investigation would be resolved “favorably and soon”. “In the meantime, I am on leave,” he said.

Malley was reportedly placed on unpaid leave on Thursday afternoon, according to a U.S. official familiar with the matter.

Another source said that his security clearance had been revoked as a result of an examination into alleged sensitive material handling by the State Department’s diplomatic security department.

According to a U.S. official, Malley stayed on the job after the State Department probe, but was not permitted to access secret material.

Two other people familiar with the matter confirmed that the State Department probe found an issue with Malley’s security clearance.

Earlier, State Department spokesman Matt Miller stated that Malley was on leave but did not elaborate on why or for how long.