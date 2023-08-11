What’s in Tehran art galleries

* A collection of paintings by Parviz Habibpur is on view in an exhibition at Guyeh Gallery. The exhibit named "Memories of Fairies and Sparrows" will be running until August 21 at the gallery that can be found at No. 39, Lotfi Alley, Mashahir St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

Painting

* Paintings by Jila Kamyab are on display in an exhibition at Hoor Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until September 4 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

* Puneh Oshidari is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Dream of Motherland” will run until August 28 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

*Saless Gallery is showcasing paintings by Azin Rostami in an exhibition named “Rewards”.

The exhibition will be running until August 22 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Yalda Jamali is on view in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Harp” will be running until August 23 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Ayrik Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists including Shima Eskandari, Azadeh Abedi, Faranak Mottaqi, Farahdokht Haqbin and Hasti Sadat Javid.

The exhibition will run until August 16 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

* A collection of paintings by Aida Pakzad Afshar is on display in an exhibition at Shamis Gallery.

The exhibition will run until August 25 at the gallery, which can be found at 8 Daniali St., Andarzgu Blvd. in the Farmanieh neighborhood.

* Emkan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Negin Sadaf.

The exhibit entitled “A Piece” will be running until August 25 at the gallery that can be found at No. 3, Second Alley, Mirza Shirazi St.

Drawing

* Drawings by Fereshteh Ferdowsi are on display in an exhibition at Delgosha Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “The Magical Beanstalk” will run until September 16 at the gallery located at 30 Mohajer Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

Photo

* Photos by Maryam Zandi are on view in an exhibition at Dena Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “I Am Bamdad” runs until August 25 at the gallery that can be found at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.

