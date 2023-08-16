India seeks to strengthen economic ties with Iran: envoy

​​​​​​​ TEHRAN – Indian Ambassador to Iran Rudra Gaurav Shresth has underlined New Delhi’s readiness for boosting economic relations with Tehran amid an improvement in geopolitical conditions.

Speaking at India’s Independence Day event in Tehran, Shresth said, “We are preparing for the meeting of the joint commission of the two countries at the ministerial level. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking forward to meeting the Iranian President on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in South Africa next week. Also, Mr. Modi hopes to host Mr. Raisi in India soon.”

He stated, “New Delhi seeks to diversify its economic relations with Iran and hopes for the improvement of the geopolitical conditions that impose external pressure on the economic cooperation of the two countries.”

The Indian ambassador considered cooperation in the field of transit and crossings to be one of the most important aspects in the relations between Iran and India, according to IRNA. “India wants to benefit from the strategic region and the territory of the friendly country Iran to reach the markets of Eurasia and Central Asia. For this reason, India is a partner in both the North-South trade corridor and the Chabahar port project,” he continued.

Regarding security cooperation, Shresth said, “Tehran and New Delhi have exchanged views on important regional issues that are common concerns of both countries, such as the situation in Afghanistan or security and stability in the Persian Gulf.”

Referring to the historical roots of relations between Iran and India, he noted, “Our people and leaders look at each other with friendship, trust and mutual respect, and there is absolutely no point of friction between Iran and India.”

The ambassador of India also addressed the development of his country in various fields, including in the digital sector and information technology.



