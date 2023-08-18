Iran Army monitoring stealth U.S. fighter jets: general

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian Army general has said that the Iranian air defense forces have monitored U.S. F-35 fighter jets over the Persian Gulf.

Brigadier General Reza Khajeh, the deputy commander of operations of the Iranian Army Air Defense Force commented on the arrival of the U.S. stealth fighter jets to the Persian Gulf, saying, “In recent days, several of these planes were flying over the Persian Gulf and were fully monitored by our radars from the moment they took off.”

He added, “All radars located in the south of the country were monitoring these planes momentarily.”

General Khajeh also said that all flights taking place in the region have been monitored by the Army’s air defense forces, according to Fars News.

He continued, “All flights by the powers beyond the region in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman are definitely monitored and checked by our radars, especially the radars located in the southern edge of the country, and they are warned if necessary.”

“There has been no flight that was reported by our eavesdropping systems but not detected by our radars,” the senior Iranian general.

The remarks come after the U.S. announced a new deployment of forces to the Persian Gulf. In late July, the U.S. Central Command said in a statement that a squadron of U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs has arrived in the Persian Gulf.

“While deployed in support of Air Forces Central missions, the 421st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron from Hill AFB, Utah will help defend interests, promote regional security and safeguard freedom of navigation in the region. In coordination with our regional allies, partners and the U.S. Navy, the F-35’s will partner with A-10 and F-16s already in theater helping monitor the Strait of Hormuz,” the statement said. “The F-35’s increased capacity and capability will allow the U.S. to fly in contested airspace across the theater if required.”

Over the last few weeks, the U.S. has made many announcements regarding troop deployments. And the U.S. put that in the context of countering Iran’s alleged threats.

In a July 20 statement, the Pentagon said, “The Secretary of Defense has ordered the deployment of a portion of the BATAAN Amphibious Readiness Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARG/MEU) comprised of the USS Bataan, USS Carter Hall, and its associated personnel and equipment into the USCENTCOM area of responsibility (AOR), in addition to the recently approved forces comprising F-35s, F-16s, and a guided missile destroyer, the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116).”

Most recently, the U.S. said it was considering putting armed personnel on commercial ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz.