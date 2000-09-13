Slogans During Shahroudi's Speech
September 14, 2000 - 0:0
TEHRAN -- It is said that a number of people chanted slogans against the JudiciaryxLL S:\STORE\ITS5.BAK09/13/1000/00/41-./ MKO Member Killed Two Other Arrested TEHRAN A member of the terrorist Mojahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) was killed and two others were arrested in a clash with Iranian border guards in southwest Iran as they were trying to return to Iraq, said the Persian daily MI>ResalatD> on Wednesday.
The paper said the three were members of a MKO cell who had tried to assassinate former Iranian police chief Reza Seifollahi several weeks ago.
They were also responsible for the death of two police officers.
The paper said the three were members of a MKO cell who had tried to assassinate former Iranian police chief Reza Seifollahi several weeks ago.
They were also responsible for the death of two police officers.