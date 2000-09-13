Slogans During Shahroudi's Speech

TEHRAN -- It is said that a number of people chanted slogans against the JudiciaryxLL S:\STORE\ITS5.BAK09/13/1000/00/41-./ MKO Member Killed Two Other Arrested TEHRAN A member of the terrorist Mojahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) was killed and two others were arrested in a clash with Iranian border guards in southwest Iran as they were trying to return to Iraq, said the Persian daily MI>ResalatD> on Wednesday.

The paper said the three were members of a MKO cell who had tried to assassinate former Iranian police chief Reza Seifollahi several weeks ago.

They were also responsible for the death of two police officers.

