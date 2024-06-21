Iranian commander praises vigilant protection of national airspace

TEHRAN – Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force (IRIADF), a branch of the nation’s Army, has praised the force's rigorous oversight of Iran’s airspace.

Speaking on Friday, General Sabahifard emphasized the Air Defense Force's capability to detect even the slightest movements near the country's air borders.

“Our Air Defense Force maintains constant vigilance over our airspace,” General Sabahifard stated, highlighting that ensuring the security and peace of mind of Iranian citizens is the top priority for the Armed Forces, including the Army and the Air Defense Force.

Earlier this month, General Sabahifard noted the significant achievements of the Air Defense Force in recent years. He pointed out that the force has made substantial progress by relying on domestic capabilities, advancing rapidly through self-reliance.

He explained that the IRIADF is equipped with a variety of systems that enable it to respond swiftly to potential threats. The force has also achieved notable advancements in specialized areas, particularly in developing various types of drones and radars.

Iran’s strategy to enhance the self-sufficiency of its Armed Forces is based on internal expertise and efforts. Following the guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian officials have consistently emphasized that the country’s military capabilities are purely defensive and non-negotiable.

General Sabahifard also affirmed that Iran’s Islamic Revolution is resistant to sabotage and conspiracies by “a handful of deceived individuals.” He stressed that the unity and integrity of the nation have continually neutralized enemies' plots.

“As long as our Islamic society maintains unity, integrity, and empathy, any acts of sabotage against the country will be ineffective,” he stated.

Additionally, General Sabahifard urged a strong turnout in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for June 28. He remarked that nationwide participation in the political process is crucial for thwarting enemy schemes against Iran.

“The Iranian people never submit to subjugation and are dedicated to contributing to the nation’s progress,” he concluded.