Iranian giants stumble in AFC Champions League, fans disheartened

TEHRAN - Iran’s football powerhouses, Esteghlal and Persepolis, have shown another disappointing performance in the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite.

Despite high hopes and expectations from their passionate fan bases, both teams have struggled to make a significant impact on the continental stage.

In a competition that was once dominated by the Iranian clubs, Esteghlal and Persepolis have managed to secure only five points from a possible 24, a dismal return that has left fans questioning the state of the Iranian football.

Esteghlal’s recent 3-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal was their fifth consecutive loss in both domestic and international competitions, while Persepolis's 1-1 draw against Al Gharafa was another missed opportunity.

The poor performances of Iran's top clubs have coincided with a decline in the overall quality of the Iranian football. A combination of poor management, aging players, and the rise of rival nations, particularly Saudi Arabia, has contributed to this downward trend.

Esteghlal, under the guidance of South African coach Pitso Mosimane, have been in a freefall. The team's recent domestic form has been equally as poor, with losses to Zob Ahan, Kheybar Khorramabad, and Tractor. Mosimane has been unable to turn things around so far, and the pressure is mounting on him to deliver results.

Persepolis, the reigning Iranian league champions, have also struggled. Despite taking the lead against Al Gharafa, they were unable to hold on and were fortunate not to concede more goals. The Spanish coach, Juan Carlos Garrido, has been unable to inspire his team to the same heights they reached last season.

With only a few games remaining in the group stage, it is becoming increasingly likely that both Esteghlal and Persepolis will fail to qualify for the knockout rounds.

This would be a major blow for Iranian football and would further damage the reputation of the country's clubs on the continental stage.

The poor performances of Iran's top clubs have raised serious questions about the future of the Iranian football. Unless significant changes are made, it is difficult to see how the country's clubs will be able to compete with the best teams in Asia.