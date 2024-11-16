Iran’s Kordestan, Turkey’s Van arrange fam tour

TEHRAN – A tourism official with Iran’s Korestan has announced plans for a joint familiarization (fam) tour between the western Iranian province and Turkey’s Van province.

Arman Vatandoust, the provincial deputy tourism chief for investment affairs, announced the plan on Friday on the sidelines of the Sulaymaniyah International Tourism Expo.

Vatandoust said the fam tour was among several agreements that governmental and private sector representatives from Kordestan province reached with their Turkish counterparts, CHTN reported.

Furthermore, the Iranian team has arranged several business-to-business (B2B) meetings between accommodation providers, travel agencies, tourism operators, and companies with counterparts from Sulaymaniyah, Erbil, Duhok, and Halabja, the official said.

“The expo is an excellent platform for showcasing the tourism potential of western Iran,” Vatandoust said, noting the participation of Kordestan, Kermanshah, and Hamedan provinces in an 80-square-meter pavilion. This joint initiative highlights the capabilities and attractions of western Iran to both national and international audiences.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Vatandoust emphasized the strong presence of public and private sectors from western Iran at the event, where tourism professionals and investors are working to promote the region's cultural and natural attractions globally.

The 2nd Sulaymaniyah International Tourism Expo, covering a 4,000-square-meter area with 60 booths and participation from six countries, came to an end on November 16.

AM