Tehran, Havana to foster ties on women’s rights, empowerment

TEHRAN –Zahra Behrouz-Azar, the Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, and Teresa Amarelle Boue, the secretary general of the Cuban Women’s Federation, have explored avenues to boost cooperation on women’s rights and empower women against sanctions.

In an online meeting held on Sunday, Amarelle Boue lauded Iran's solidarity with Cuba and called for further expanding relations, particularly on empowering women.

Highlighting the Cuban nation's resistance, Amarelle Boue said Cuba will fight for the advancement of women in all fields despite all the economic problems caused by the sanctions. The official also noted that a national program for women has been placed on the agenda of the Cuban government.

Behrouz-Azar, for her part, said that “unilateral sanctions imposed against Iran and Cuba have had negative effects on different fields, particularly the human rights of women and children. However, the two nations have been able to make considerable changes by standing up to these sanctions.”

The Iranian and Cuban officials agreed to exchange experiences related to their development programs and implementation of laws on women and family, dolat.ir reported.

The two sides also expressed optimism that signing a memorandum of understanding would provide new opportunities to expand ties between the two countries.

Behrouz-Azar also extended an invitation to the Cuban official to pay a visit to Iran to become familiar with the country’s achievements in improving the status of women and empowering them.

Iran aims to empower women

According to Behrouz-Azar, the current administration focuses on empowering women in social and economic areas, as well as improving their access to social services and facilities through implementing certain national programs.

“Iran has always focused on programs that empower women, particularly those who are heads of household, economically and socially. Actions taken by the country have always aimed to promote women’s status by observing the principles of the constitution and Islamic teachings,” Mehr news agency quoted Behrouz-Azar as saying.

She made the remarks while addressing the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference held in Bangkok, Thailand from November 19 to 21.

Referring to Iran’s remarkable achievements in education, health, science, technology, and entrepreneurship, she underscored the prominent role of Iranian women in these fields.

The official further said the seventh National Development Plan has stressed the need to overcome barriers to women’s professional development. Accordingly, the current administration has put supporting women’s entrepreneurship and home business growth on the agenda despite unfair sanctions.

On the second day of the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference, Fakhr al-Sadat Fatemi, an advisor to the deputy vice president for women and family affairs, said Iran has always underscored the economic, cultural, social, and political empowerment of women as a key element in policy-making, legislation, and national planning.

She made the remarks while addressing a roundtable focusing on ‘Advancing women’s economic empowerment through employment, decent work, social protection, and entrepreneurship’.

To advance women’s empowerment in different fields, Fatemi proposed three ways including training, empowering, acquiring skills, and developing opportunities for women’s participation, as well as providing legal and executive support, Mehr news agency reported

She went on to point out the programs that have been approved and implemented recently in the country include providing insurance for housewives and supporting female heads of households.

MT/MG