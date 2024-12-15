Iran's defensible performance in Syria

TEHRAN - In an article, Jam-e-Jam wrote about Iran's position towards Syria: The Islamic Republic of Iran has had a strategic view in countering Zionism and regional security, and took appropriate measures in the past to support the Syrian nation and government.

In the recent situation, Iran, has also declared its readiness to support Syrians to cope with the problems. During the Iran-Iraq war (in the 1980s), Syria stood on the side of Iran. After the end of the sacred defense, Syria, as one of the like-minded countries with the Islamic Republic, continued to accompany the Islamic Republic on regional and international issues to confront Israel. Therefore, the Islamic Republic considered it necessary to go to the aid of the Syrian nation and government when the insurgency erupted in the country in 2011. It should be emphasized that the relations between Iran and Syria have been friendly and cordial with the centrality of confronting the Zionist regime, which continued until the collapse of the current Syrian government.

Farhikhtegan: Iran has only agreed to a more ‘number of inspections’

Farhikhtegan analyzed the foreign media's claim that Iran has agreed with the IAEA's strict monitoring of the Fordow nuclear site. It said: The release of this news created a critical atmosphere inside the country that "intensification of monitoring" after the troika's harsh resolution against Iran is a pulse of weakness to the Europeans and giving concessions. However, what has been published in the foreign media regarding this agreement is an exaggeration, and increasing monitoring is a normal security procedure. Another important point is that further monitoring at the Fordow nuclear site only involves an increase in the number of inspections and "no added cameras". What was published in the media citing the Agency's report reinforced the suspicion that Iran has concluded an agreement with the Agency and that this action was carried out within the framework of fulfilling one of the Agency's conditions, which is to increase the monitoring of Iran's nuclear activities. It is obvious that the Agency once again wanted to use the number of inspections within the framework of the safeguards as a political work.

Iran: Pezeshkian’s looming Cairo visit sends positive signals to Arab world

The imminent departure of Masoud Pezeshkian to Egypt to participate in the D-8 meeting is of particular importance due to the tense events in the Middle East, the Iran newspaper wrote. It said the 14th (sitting) government was successful in managing the crises in the region and played a strong role in the current political arrangements, including helping to facilitate a ceasefire in the Lebanon war. This approach highlighted the importance of dialogue in reforming the Tehran-Cairo relationship more imperative from the viewpoint of Egyptian rulers. Now, during the Pezeshkian rule, Cairo is facing a reality: It has no choice but to accept the invitation to cooperate with Iran in the region. Therefore, the looming attendance of the president in Cairo can be seen as a reflection of the right initiative of his government. He wants to prove that Iran is a friend and brother to all countries in the region, especially neighbors. This promises that Iran can overcome the wave of despair in one of the most difficult times in the Middle East and make it possible to open and strengthen Iran's relations with the countries of the region from Saudi Arabia and Egypt to Jordan and Bahrain one by one.

Siasat-e-Rooz: The operation of True Promise III can upset the enemy's calculations

Siasat-e-Rooz dedicated its editorial to the enemy's goal of misusing the toppling of the Assad government in Syria against Iran. It wrote: Estimates of the West's behavior in Syria show that one of their most important plots is to exploit these developments against the Islamic Republic of Iran. They wanted to turn the (rapid) developments in Syria into a tool for humiliating Iranians and inspire the idea that these changes mean the end of Iran's role in the region. Today, the important priority for Iran and the countries that care about security in the region is to continue the path of resistance. Now Iran's opponents, Zionists and certain Western and regional countries think that with the changes in Syria, Iran no longer can play a regional role. Some are even formulating illusions and imaginations of military options against Iran these days. In this situation, a fulfillment of Operation True Promise III can disrupt all these equations and send a message to the world that Iran will never compromise on its security and will give a harsh response to possible aggressors.