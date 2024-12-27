TEHRAN - Kayhan says the FATF is an institution whose purpose is to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

However, since it is under the influence of great powers it has turned into one of the main challenges. For years, Iran has been under pressure from the FATF to approve related bills. Critics believe that the adoption of these bills, regardless of the dual policies of the United States and its allies, can become a tool for exploitation of Iran. The incident of (HTS leader) al-Julani and the change in America's position on terrorism is a clear example of the fact that America defines "terrorism" based on its interests. When Tahrir al-Sham serves the interests of the United States, it is removed from the list, but at the same United States puts institutions such as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and resistance groups that have fought terrorism on the list of terrorist organizations. America's dual approach shows that even if Iran accepts the FATF's requirements, it is still not possible to get out of the blacklist or that pressures will be reduced, because these decisions are more political rather than legal and depend on American policies.

Jam-e Jam: Hybrid warfare by the enemies

In a commentary, Jam-e Jam focused on the enemies’ plan to disappoint the people through hybrid and psychological warfare. It said: The enemies are trying to disappoint the Iranian people about the achievements of the Islamic revolution and also casting doubt about the future. They seek to divide the society through hybrid and psychological wars. One of the ways that the enemies try to undermine the unity of the nations in the region, especially in the Middle East (West Asia), is to inflame riots and conflicts or create instability and insecurity. It is noticeable that global countries have used disinformation campaigns against the Islamic Republic and the Resistance Front to achieve their goal. They try to spread lies through media outlets. The enemy uses media to create instability and division between the Iranian government and the nation and also between Iran and the regional countries. Naturally, one of the dangers that poison public opinion in our society is casting doubt (about the course of developments). And for this reason, our people must be alert to thwart the plans of the enemies and not fall under this hybrid and psychological war.

Iran: Islamic Republic is a patient actor

In a note, the Iran newspaper talked about Iran's patience regarding challenges following the fall of Bashar Assad and wrote: Tehran will face new and important challenges after the fall of Assad, which in the first step will threaten its regional influence. But what is ignored is that the Islamic Republic has formulated a well-thought-out strategy in the region. In a recent stance, Asaad al-Shaybani, the foreign minister appointed by al-Julani in Syria, has accused Iran of spreading chaos in Syria. Such an accusation is intended to undermine Iran’s role in the region. Tehran believes that Syria will become a source of conflict that will bring this country into a new era of crisis. For Iran, the game in Syria is not over. Iran has been a patient actor in the Middle East that has patiently achieved all its goals and is now waiting for an opportunity.

Ham Mihan: Will Iraq become the focus of Israeli threats against Iran?

In an analysis, Ham Mihan discussed the penetration of Israelis into Iraqi territory and the potential threat to Iran's borders and said: Many analysts believe that Israel's next target after the almost destruction of Syria's military capabilities is Iraq because it is the center of the presence of Iran's allied forces with large numbers of troops and military capabilities. With Syria out of the equation, it seems that in the future, the competition between Iran and Israel will increase for more control over Iraq’s skies. Considering the unfriendly relationship between the ruling groups in Syria and Iran, the closest option for Iran will be to strengthen its presence in Iraq. Iran will have no choice but to rely more on its allied groups in Iraq to keep Iran's borders away from possible Israeli threats. Given the developments of the past months, Iran is not in a position to lose another ally in the region. However, America and Israel welcome the separation of Baghdad and Tehran without hesitation.