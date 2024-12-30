Japan Expo was a great opportunity to deal with Iranophobia

TEHRAN - In a note, Etemad discussed Iran's withdrawal from the Japan Expo and said: Iran has withdrawn from participating in Japan's Expo 2025 due to "relevant limitations".

Sanctions dealt another blow to Iran's trade and diplomacy. This withdrawal is due to the harsh conditions of sanctions against Iran and being on the FATF blacklist. Participation in the Expo could be a commercial and diplomatic platform for Tehran. This participation for Iran was not only an opportunity but also a commercial and diplomatic platform that could strengthen Iran's economic and political relations with Japan and other participating countries. More than 160 countries are going to participate in the Expo. Visitors from these countries will definitely come to the Japan Expo and will compare the countries with each other. The Expo was the best opportunity to introduce today's Iran and confront the hostile media. We could have told 28 million people (tourists) that Iran is not what was presented in the media, and now such an opportunity has been lost.

Sobh-e-No: Ankara's soft war against Tehran

In an analysis, Sobh-e-No discussed the establishment of the anti-Iran TRT Persian network by Turkey and wrote: The goal of the Ankara government in establishing the TRT Persian network is to annoy Tehran. These days, following Turkey's role in the toppling of the Syrian government by Tahrir al-Sham terrorists, this country has practically revealed its hostility against Iran and Iranians. A review of the news, reports and content of the last three weeks of the TRT Persian about Iran and the resistance front clarifies the scope of the media outlet's conflict with Iran and the Axis of Resistance. TRT displayed the biggest anti-propaganda project against Iran and the resistance to the developments in Syria. This network, like other anti-revolution networks, is managed by the Iranian people, but against the nation and country of Iran. This network is supported by the radical group of the Ankara government that follows the project of promoting pan-Turkish ideology in Iran. For this reason, we will definitely see differences of opinion between Iranian Turks and Azeris over the ideology of this network.

Ham Mihan: Restoring geopolitical weight through lifting sanctions

Ham Mihan interviewed Abdolreza Farajirad, a professor of geopolitics, about the need to restore Iran’s geopolitical weight through lifting sanctions. He said: The events and developments that have occurred in the region in recent months have not been pleasant for the Islamic Republic. All of Iran's regional competitors are interested in seeing Iran remain under sanctions and isolated geopolitically. Therefore, if we are able to continue our negotiations with the West in this situation and reach a conclusion both with America and Europe to lift the sanctions, all our geopolitical rivals in the region will feel weak, and again, our geopolitical weight will be restored. If sanctions are lifted, Iran can exercise more influence in the region than in the past. Today, we can overcome the current situation by concluding the talks. Last week, Netanyahu gave an interview in which he once again emphasized that he would prevent talks between Iran and the United States. The reason is that Netanyahu and his friends feel worried about possible talks between Iran and the West. They are worried that Iran will reach an agreement with the Western powers regarding the lifting of sanctions and regional issues.

Kayhan: Al-Julani's hypocritical position

In a commentary, Kayhan discussed al-Julani's hypocritical statements against Iran and wrote: In his latest statement about Iran, al-Julani said I hope Tehran will reconsider its calculations regarding ‘interventions’ in the region and its policies because we expected positive statements from Tehran. His hypocritical approach coupled with his numerous attacks on Iran come in a situation in which the Zionist regime is striking Syria repeatedly in a way that its recovery and reconstruction will take years. During the past few days, Iran has always supported the will of the Syrian people and stated its principled position regarding the formation of an inclusive government in the country and respect for the rights of minorities in Syria. Al-Julani's employers expect Iran to turn a blind eye to all the crimes committed over the past 13 years.