MOU signed for using AI in medical treatment

TEHRAN – The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology and Tehran University of Medical Sciences have signed a memorandum of understanding to use artificial intelligence for medical treatment purposes.

The agreement which was inked on Saturday aims to promote the targeted support of the knowledge-based ecosystem in the field of health with a focus on omics and genomics studies, cell therapy in endocrinology and metabolism, person-centered medicine with artificial intelligence tools for prevention, prediction, diagnosis, and treatment, and finally innovation in the commercialization of products and services, ISNA reported.

Statistics have shown noticeable cost savings, about 40 percent, using artificial intelligence in health in advanced countries. In some specific cases, like breast or lung cancers, artificial intelligence can lower healthcare costs by 80 percent, hence knowledge-based economy should aim to utilize AI to save healthcare costs, IRIB quoted Mostafa Qaemi, the secretary of the Biology Development Headquarters, as saying.

Developing smart healthcare document

Smart University of Medical Sciences (SMUMS) has compiled a smart healthcare document, which is currently in the final stages of approval.

Once approved, the document is a valuable step taken towards digital transformation in the country’s healthcare system, Hassan Bakhtiari, the SMUMS president, said in December 2024.

The SMUMS research center is a suitable place for conducting applied research and recruiting medical researchers. The center can also help develop treatment and reduce treatment costs, he noted.

Highlighting that most of the regional countries are pioneers in artificial intelligence, he said: “Iran needs to strengthen its position in the artificial intelligence sector in the region.”

AI plays a key role in the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases. It also improves the quality of medical services.

Bakhtiari went on to say that by using AI technology, the development of medical services in disadvantaged and rural areas can be put on the agenda.

Telemedicine is one of the areas in which AI can help establish health justice by providing access to advanced medical services in remote areas, he added.

On December 3, 2023, late President Ebrahim Raisi issued an executive order for the establishment of the ‘National Steering Committee and the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Center’.

Creating a complete and stable chain of ideas to market in AI, benefiting from AI for the economic progress of the country, planning to achieve a leading and sustainable position among the countries of the world, as well as identifying and nurturing talents in the field of AI are among the most important tasks of the national AI center.