Tehran, Dushanbe discuss cultural and economic synergies

TEHRAN - In an economic forum between Iran and Tajikistan on Wednesday, Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts emphasized the profound cultural and historical ties between the two nations and called for strengthening tourism and economic cooperation to enhance bilateral relations.

Seyyed described Tajikistan as Iran’s enduring link to the Caucasus and Eurasia for millennia. He stated, “The identities of the Iranian and Tajik peoples are intertwined, and this shared heritage is a source of pride for both nations. Through the efforts of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, we aim to transform this cultural and social identity into a robust economic partnership.”

Salehi-Amiri identified tourism as a key avenue for fostering closer ties and announced plans to promote the unique tourist attractions of both countries to their respective populations. “One of the primary goals is to increase the number of tourists between Iran and Tajikistan to 100,000 within a year, a milestone agreed upon during this forum.”

During the forum, several cooperation agreements were signed between Iranian and Tajik companies. The event also provided an opportunity for one-on-one discussions among business representatives, paving the way for exploring and expanding new areas of collaboration.

