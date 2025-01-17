High potential for trade expansion between Iran, Canada

TEHRAN – The head of the Iran-Canada Business Association emphasized the significant opportunities for expanding trade relations between the two countries, citing Iran's potential to export technical expertise to North America.

Mohammad Vahidi Rad stated that Canada’s advanced economy, abundant natural resources, and strategic position in global markets make it an ideal trade partner for Iran. He noted that key Iranian industries, including oil, gas, mining, information technology, and agriculture, stand to benefit from economic collaboration with Canada.

He acknowledged that international sanctions and restrictions present challenges to trade development but suggested that innovative approaches, such as adopting new financial systems and strengthening indirect interactions, could help overcome these obstacles.

Vahidi Rad further highlighted Iran’s unique capabilities across various economic sectors, arguing that enhanced relations with Canada could facilitate the transfer and export of technical knowledge and expertise in areas such as advanced technologies, sustainable agriculture, and petrochemical industries to North America.

EF/