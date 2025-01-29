Fajr Music Festival to honor resistance with new award

TEHRAN- The upcoming edition of the International Fajr Music Festival will feature an award named "Peace and Resistance," the organizers have announced.

The award will be dedicated to the performances centered on the theme of the Resistance Front, the public relations office of the 40th edition of the festival said on Wednesday.

The festival will be held in two competitive and non-competitive sections from February 11 to 17 in ten halls throughout Tehran as well as 20 provinces across the country.

the provinces of East Azarbaijan, Ardabil, Khuzestan, Zanjan, Markazi, Fars, Lorestan, Kermanshah, Khorasan Razavi, Kerman, North Khorasan, Golestan, Mazandaran, Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad, Alborz, Sistan-Baluchestan, Bushehr, Hamedan, and Kordestan will organize provincial Fajr Music Festivals.

This year, East Azarbaijan will hold its fourth provincial Fajr Music Festival in Tabriz and other cities within the province, showcasing performances in five musical styles: traditional, pop, ethnic, fusion, and Western classical music.

Ardabil, entering its eleventh provincial Fajr Music Festival, will host the event simultaneously in Ardabil and other cities, featuring performances from provincial music groups in five categories: traditional, ethnic, and local styles, including Azari and Ashiq, classical, pop, and fusion.

Khuzestan will present its provincial Fajr Music Festival titled "Pioneers of the Land of Resistance" in the cities of Abadan and Khorramshahr. This year's festival will be non-competitive and will showcase group performances across traditional, pop, local, orchestral, and children's music.

Zanjan will hold its provincial Fajr Music Festival with group performances in sections including Iranian classical music, Azari music (Mugham), pop, Iranian, Western classical, and fusion music.

Markazi province will host its Fajr Music Festival in Arak. This festival will have both main and side sections, with the main competitive section featuring three age categories, including rhythm and Iranian classical music performances. The side section will be non-competitive, centered around traditional Iranian music group performances.

Kerman province will also celebrate its fourth provincial Fajr Music Festival in Jiroft and Kerman, emphasizing research and youth-focused initiatives to identify, empower, and support the creative endeavors of local music groups, ensuring artistic quality in each musical branch.

Fars will conduct its nineteenth provincial Fajr Music Festival in Shiraz. This non-competitive festival will prioritize participation from local groups.

Lorestan will host the provincial Fajr Music Festival, featuring competitive and non-competitive sections in Khorramabad and other cities.

Kermanshah will present its thirteenth provincial Fajr Music Festival, comprising both competitive and non-competitive sections in Kermanshah. In the competitive segment, groups and artists will perform in regional styles, traditional music, and pop, while the non-competitive section will showcase solo performances by esteemed local musicians during a celebratory evening.

Khorasan Razavi will hold its first provincial Fajr Music Festival in Neyshabur, featuring a special award, open to all music groups nationwide with works related to Imam Reza (AS).

North Khorasan will host artists from the provincial music festival for four nights, featuring performances in local, traditional, and pop music, with one night dedicated to youth and teenagers.

Golestan will be featuring 40 music groups across 14 counties in the region.

Mazandaran will host its provincial Fajr Music Festival in the cities of Sari, Amol, Behshahr, Savadkuh, and Tonekabon.

Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad will also host the Fajr Music Festival in the cities of Dehdasht, Gachsaran, and Yasuj.

Alborz, Sistan-Baluchestan, Bushehr, Hamedan, and Kordestan will host their provincial Fajr Music Festival, featuring local music groups performing various musical genres.

The 40th International Fajr Music Festival, organized by the Deputy of Artistic Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, in collaboration with the Music Office of the Culture Ministry, the Iran Music Association, and the Rudaki Foundation, aims to showcase and honor the best works of Iranian musicians, promote the art of music, enhance the audience’s taste and listening culture, preserve national identity rooted in religious and Iranian teachings, support creative art—especially ideas and performances by the younger generation—and identify and strengthen the quality of form and content in various genres of music.

