There is a possibility of dialogue

TEHRAN - In a note, Hamshahri dealt with the report of the analytical site “Responsible Statecraft” about possible Iran-U.S. negotiations and wrote: According to this analytical site, Trump is eager for a quick agreement to demonstrate his power in striking deals.

After the election of Pezeshkian, Tehran has also consistently announced its readiness to re-enter diplomacy. But despite the apparent political will of both sides, the path to reaching an agreement is not easy. The United States has a clear incentive to rejoin real negotiations in a multilateral format. Otherwise, if it engages with Iran solely on a bilateral basis, there is a risk that the European troika, fearing being left out of a potential agreement between Washington and Tehran, will play the role of a disruptive actor by activating the snapback mechanism. A limited bilateral agreement could reduce tensions between the United States and Iran, followed by deeper multilateral negotiations, including first signing a reformed JCPOA, which seems to be the most realistic way forward.

Shargh: Prediction of Iran-U.S. relations

In an article, Shargh discussed the future relations between Iran and the United States. The paper said: Shortly before Donald Trump returned to the White House, Iran resumed nuclear negotiations with Europe, and on the eve of the inauguration of the U.S. President, Masoud Pezeshkian told an American television network that Iran was ready for negotiation. According to analysts, Iran and the U.S. generally face three situations: the first one resembles confrontation; the second is maintaining the current situation; and the third mode is interaction. According to observers, in the previous Trump administration, the two countries did not move towards confrontation, and even preparations were made for new negotiations, but Trump's strategy until the point of withdrawing from the JCPOA was to discredit and destabilize the situation. After Trump’s withdrawal from the JCPOA, Iran concluded that it should get engaged in interaction. However, Trump disrupted the current situation, and Iran preferred to maintain it. Now, however, the outlook for Iran's foreign policy seems more ambiguous than ever. No one knows what the future holds, but Iranian society is hopeful about negotiations and the lifting of sanctions.

Sobh-e-No: Prospects of Iran-Afghanistan ties

In an analysis, Sobh-e-No discussed the prospects for Iran-Afghanistan relations and said: Considering the steps taken during Foreign Minister Arachis’s visit to Kabul and the commitments of the Islamic Republic of Iran to strengthen relations with Afghanistan, it seems that the two countries are on the path to expanding economic, political, and social cooperation. The Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing humanitarian principles and common interests, is trying to facilitate a path to ensure regional stability and sustainable development with neighbors, especially Afghanistan. Given Iran’s active diplomacy and its emphasis on dialogue and cooperation with the Afghan government, we can hope that bilateral relations will reach higher levels of cooperation and interaction soon. On the other side, the problem of the water basin between Iran and Afghanistan comes at a time when the two countries are in the process of establishing a trade and economic partnership, and the volume of exchanges is expected to reach $5 billion in the next two years and $10 billion in the next three to five years.

Iran: Trump’s idea to clear out Gaza condemned

The Iran newspaper analyzed the Islamic Republic’s reaction to Donald Trump’s suggestion to move the Gazan population to Jordan and Egypt. The newspaper wrote: Tehran reacted to Trump's new position on Gaza, calling it an occupation plan to expel Palestinians from their land. Saturday, Trump spoke of a plan for a displacement of the people of Gaza. The positions of Iranian officials have been raised at a time when Iran has repeatedly emphasized the need to end the Zionist regime's occupation of Palestine and the right to self-determination by the Palestinians over the past four decades and is 100 percent opposed to any forced displacement of the native inhabitants of Palestine. Experts warn that beyond moral and legal concerns, the influx of refugees into neighboring Arab countries could lead to deep instability in the region and pose a serious threat to peace and stability. The U.S. president is known for coming up with sudden and emotional ideas and has previously experienced failure by supporting ideas such as maximum pressure on Iran. Now we have to wait and see whether the U.S. will continue to stick to this idea or whether Trump, having learned from the past and understanding the realities of the Middle East, will not gamble his political fate with Netanyahu.