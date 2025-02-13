40th International Fajr Music Festival honors two veteran musicians at opening ceremony

TEHRAN-The opening ceremony of the 40th International Fajr Music Festival was held at the Boys' Music Conservatory in Tehran on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Reza Mahdavi, the secretary of the festival, said: “Let us honor the memory of Master Fereydoun Shahbazian, who was also a graduate of this conservatory and left valuable works in the contemporary history of music through his learned skills. I hope the graduates of the Music Conservatory appreciate this precious legacy”.

The next part of the program was honoring masters Hassan Riahi and Seyyed Hamid Shahangian, composers of Iranian music and revolutionary anthems. After screening a tribute video, the two distinguished musicians were honored on stage.

Expressing his gratitude for the ceremony, veteran Iranian composer Hassan Riahi said: “As I entered the Boys' Music Conservatory, I was reminded of the days when I graduated from this institution. I am delighted that the conservatory continues to thrive and introduce young musicians to the music community”.

For his part, Hamid Shahangian also remarked: “Despite all the pressures, the art of music has remained steadfast thanks to the tireless efforts and perseverance of musicians”.

The ceremony also featured an 80th birthday celebration for Riahi and Shahangian, as well as performances by music students from the Boys' Music Conservatory.

The 40th International Fajr Music Festival is organized by the Deputy of Artistic Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, in collaboration with the Music Office of the Culture Ministry, the Iran Music Association, and the Rudaki Foundation.

It aims to showcase and honor the best works of Iranian musicians, promote the art of music, enhance the audience’s taste and listening culture, preserve national identity rooted in religious and Iranian teachings, support creative art—especially ideas and performances by the younger generation—and identify and strengthen the quality of form and content in various genres of music.

For the current edition, six musicians and bands from Turkey, Spain, India, the Netherlands, Tunisia, and Armenia have attended the festival along with 100 Iranian bands comprising over 1,400 musicians.

The festival will be held in two competitive and non-competitive sections until February 17 in Tehran.

SS/SAB

