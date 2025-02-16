Tehran, Baghdad emphasize security cooperation in diplomatic talks

TEHRAN – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, has emphasized the need for continued high-level consultations and coordination between Tehran and Baghdad to enhance shared security and regional stability.

His remarks came during an official visit to Iraq, where he met with senior Iraqi officials to discuss mutual security concerns and broader bilateral cooperation.

Following his meeting with Iraq’s National Security Advisor, Qasim al-Araji, on Sunday, Takht-Ravanchi reaffirmed the importance of maintaining close ties between the two neighboring countries. He noted that their discussions focused on security issues affecting both nations, stressing the necessity of joint efforts to combat regional threats.

Speaking to Al-Alam News Network, Takht-Ravanchi stated that his visit to Iraq was part of a longstanding framework of political consultations between the two governments. He underscored that regional security remains a top priority for both Iran and Iraq, highlighting that effective security strategies require continuous dialogue and coordination at various levels.

Iran and Iraq share deep historical, religious, and economic ties, and both countries have faced common security challenges in recent years, including terrorism, border security issues, and geopolitical tensions. The Iranian diplomat stressed that enhanced cooperation and intelligence-sharing would be critical to addressing these challenges and ensuring long-term stability in the region.

During his trip, Takht-Ravanchi also met with Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, where they discussed pressing regional developments and explored avenues for deepening cooperation in multiple fields. He expressed satisfaction with the ongoing exchange of high-level visits between Iranian and Iraqi officials, calling them essential for reinforcing diplomatic ties and fostering economic, political, and security collaboration.