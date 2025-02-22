Trump's admission of Iran's power

TEHRAN - In a commentary, Kayhan dealt with the unveiling of Iran's advanced drone at the Republican convention on Thursday.

It wrote: According to the Voice of America, this drone was transferred from Ukraine to Poland and then to the United States in cooperation with the "United Against Nuclear Iran" organization, headed by Mark Wallace, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Although this unveiling was carried out with Iranophobic intent, it is a sign of the weakness and humiliation of the U.S. regime in the face of Iran's authority after four decades of sabotage and imposition of maximum sanctions. A country that was supposed to be unable to import the necessary defense weapons due to the will of the U.S. and its sanctions, is now, according to the U.S., the manufacturer of the most powerful, advanced, and accurate drones and missiles in the world. This is while Iran has not yet unveiled some of its newer and more powerful weapons, and what was displayed in the U.S. are Iranian weapons of several generations older. Let us recall that a few weeks ago, Trump admitted to a reporter that Iran is not only not weak right now, but they are very powerful.

Siasat-e-Rooz: Dimensions of interactions between two neighbors

Siasat-e-Rooz wrote in a note on Iran-Qatar relations: West Asia is witnessing rapid developments that will affect the entire region. On one hand, the Zionist regime, which has suffered in its military action against Gaza continues to consolidate its occupation of the West Bank. On the other, the United States is planning a new plan to disrupt relations between the regional countries. Pressuring the new Lebanese rulers to ban Iran’s flights to Beirut is an example. In these circumstances, coordination and exchange of views between Iran and Qatar, as two influential countries in regional equations, is essential. Of course, this convergence does not mean Iran's compromise with the United States and the Zionist regime. Rather it is a form of capacity building in support of Palestine and regional security and confronting the Zionists and their supporters. Tehran has always emphasized that the region can ensure collective security without foreign interference and that Iran is ready to use all its capacities for this purpose. For example, the security of the Persian Gulf is guaranteed by the Iranian naval fleet and there is no need for the presence of foreign ships.

Farhikhtegan: What is the Emir of Qatar doing in Tehran?

In an interview with Seyyed Hadi Seyyedafghahi, an expert on regional issues, Farhikhtegan discussed the reason for the Emir of Qatar’s Wednesday visit to Tehran. He said: The visit of the Emir of Qatar to Tehran took place in a situation where the Iranian diplomatic establishment is managing developments in the new Trump administration, and despite the pressures it continues to pursue independent policies. In the meantime, the Qataris are seeking to strengthen relations with Iran and display their role in regional equations. For this reason, some thought that the visit of the Emir of Qatar to Tehran was in connection with possible negotiations between Tehran and Washington, which, of course, Esmail Baghaei, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, denied. Therefore, the issue of Qatar’s mediation between Iran and the United States has been ruled out. Moreover, Mohammed bin Salman is interested in Saudi Arabia playing the role of mediator between Iran and the United States to resolve the challenges. A conflict between Iran and the United States is not in Saudi Arabia’s interest, because such tension could also have consequences for the region.

Etemad: Iran has capacity to turn into production and trade hub in the region

Etemad wrote in recent years the global economy has been looking for new investment opportunities and expanding commercial production. It wrote: Iran, with its vast natural resources, educated workforce, and strategic location, can be one of the best destinations for foreign investment. With the lifting of sanctions and the creation of suitable economic conditions, investing in Iran will not only be possible but also cost-effective and profitable. Iran can be one of the cheapest destinations for commercial production. If international agreements are reached and sanctions barriers are removed, Iran can become one of the most attractive production and investment centers in the world. If economic and political relations with the world improve, Iran can be recognized as a production and trade hub in the region and even the world. As a result, the day international, monetary, and banking limitations are lifted, it will be the time for global investors to turn their attention to Iran and take advantage of the country's unique opportunities for business development and increased profitability.