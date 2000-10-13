Mozambique's Opposition Returns to Parliament After Boycotts

MAPUTO Mozambique's Parliament reconvened Friday with both parties engaging in debate for the first time since the disputed December general election.

Since Parliament opened in January, the 117 lawmakers from the Renamo-Electoral Union comprising mostly former rebels have walked out whenever a government-sponsored bill was brought to debate.

But when Parliament reconvened Friday, there was no sign of Renamo intending to walk out.

After the inaugural speeches by both sides, all the 250 deputies began discussions around the Assembly's agenda.

Ossufo Quitine, head of the Renamo-Electoral Union, Quitine said the coalition would remain in Parliament as long as there were fair debates.

"But our return should not be mistaken as recognition to Frelimo's government," AFP quoted him as saying.

The boycott was Renamo's response to the December election results, which Renamo insists were rigged, despite a Supreme Court ruling that the vote was fair.

In the December election, Renamo leader Dhlakama won 47.71 percent of the vote to President Joaquim Chissano's 52.29 percent.

At the peak of the boycott, Renamo had threatened to form a government of its own in the six northern and central provinces where it won the most votes in elections.

Until this week, the Renamo (Mozambique National Resistance) alliance was divided whether to continue the boycotts. One of the 10 smaller parties in the coalition, the Mozambique Nationalist Movement (Monamo), had said it would no longer join the boycott.

Monamo's two representatives in Parliament, Maximo Dias and Zelma Vasconselhos, are both prominent lawyers, and if the other nine coalition allies had followed their lead, Renamo would have lost a number of seats.

Each of the 10 smaller parties holds two or three seats in the 250-member legislature.

Divisions had also surfaced within Renamo itself with hardliners making controversial public statements such as a supposed plan to split the country along the Save River without coordinating with party leader Afonso Dhlakama.

Despite the resumption of parliamentary debates, relations between Renamo and the ruling Frelimo Party remained tense.

Two days ago Mozambican police in the central port city of Beira seized 18 firearms, ammunition and military radios in raids on the homes of several Renamo members.

But a senior Renamo member Rahil Khan said the weaponry was taken from security guards at the party's Beira office.

Khan said the guards had been protecting Renamo's office and had been authorized to carry arms by the Interior Ministry under provisions of the 1992 peace agreement.

Renamo has kept an armed contingent of about 150 men since the signing of the 1992 peace agreement, which ended 16 years of civil war, and rejected a government order to incorporate them into the national police force.

Most of these men are stationed in Maringue.

Under the law, political party premises must be guarded by members of the police and not by private militia.

Dhlakama said Thursday that Chissano will be responsible for whatever happens should police attempt to disarm guards at his home.

"Chissano will be responsible for anything that may happen if his police force attack our men in Maringue," central Mozambique, he told reporters.

