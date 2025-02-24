Arghchi: Israeli nukes threaten global peace

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that the greatest threat to global stability comes from Israel’s nuclear arsenal and its ongoing aggression in West Asia.

Araghchi made the remark in an address to the High-Level Segment of the United Nations Conference on Disarmament in the Swiss city of Geneva on Monday.

Araghchi singled out Israel as the biggest obstacle to peace in West Asia, condemning its stockpiling weapons of mass destruction while refusing to adhere to international disarmament treaties. He noted that Israel continues to obstruct efforts to establish a West Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone—an initiative Iran first proposed in 1974.

He pointed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s infamous statement at the UN General Assembly on September 22, 2023, where he openly suggested a nuclear threat against Iran. He also condemned the Israeli Minister of Heritage, who echoed the same rhetoric against Gaza.

Calling these statements “shocking proof” of Israel’s disregard for international law, Araghchi demanded that the global community hold Israel accountable. He urged world powers to pressure Israel to dismantle its nuclear arsenal, join the NPT as a non-nuclear-weapon state, and place all its nuclear facilities under comprehensive IAEA safeguards.

Araghchi warned that Israel’s refusal to sign key chemical and biological weapons conventions presents a serious security risk. He also raised concerns about the possible use of such weapons by terrorist groups, urging stricter international oversight.

Additionally, he cautioned against the militarization of emerging technologies, including outer space and cyberspace, calling for legally binding treaties to ensure their peaceful use.

‘Massive financial investments in weapons production threaten global peace’

Araghchi criticized the massive financial investments in weapons production, arguing that such spending—justified under the pretext of security—only fuels a vicious cycle of war, instability, and bloodshed. He noted that while the world is plunged into escalating conflicts, defense contractors and military-industrial corporations continue to profit at the expense of global development and peace.

He condemned the growing reliance on force, military interventions, unilateral sanctions, and political coercion, all of which he said violate long-standing commitments to disarmament and arms control. This dangerous trend, he stressed, must be reversed before it leads to irreversible consequences.

Araghchi highlighted the alarming surge in military expenditures, which reached a record-breaking $2.44 trillion in 2023. He warned that the world is witnessing an arms race fueled by increasing geopolitical tensions, with nuclear-armed states modernizing and expanding their arsenals. He emphasized that there are currently over 12,000 nuclear weapons in global stockpiles—an existential threat to humanity that demands urgent international action.

‘Palestinian crisis a crime against humanity’

The Iranian Foreign Minister strongly condemned Israel’s apartheid regime for being responsible for one of the worst humanitarian disasters of the 21st century. He called Israel’s actions in Gaza a horrifying example of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity, which no moral society should tolerate.

He stated that Israel’s ongoing war against Palestine has turned Gaza into rubble, killing more than 46,000 people—primarily children, women, and the elderly. The sheer number of journalists, medical workers, and UN personnel killed in the conflict, he argued, is unprecedented in modern warfare.

“Israel’s deliberate war crimes, ethnic cleansing, mass starvation, and collective punishment will not go unpunished,” he declared, calling on the international community to take decisive action.

‘Unilateralism a direct threat to global stability’

Araghchi criticized nations that fail to recognize the dangers of unilateral actions, warning that they are eroding the foundations of international stability.

He urged world leaders to prevent unilateralism from becoming normalized, reminding them that the United Nations was established to save future generations from war.

‘US, UK are expanding nuclear threats across globe’

The Iranian Foreign Minister called out nuclear-armed states, particularly the United States, for increasing their nuclear weapons budgets while pushing for global non-proliferation.

He also condemned the UK’s expansion of its nuclear arsenal and its efforts to lower the threshold for potential nuclear use, calling these policies reckless and dangerous.

He warned that nuclear disarmament remains at a standstill due to widespread non-compliance with legal commitments, especially under Article VI of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). He reminded the global community that repeated failures of the NPT Review Conferences in 2015 and 2022 signal a growing disregard for nuclear disarmament obligations.

“Nuclear weapons remain an existential threat to humanity,” Araghchi asserted. “Their use would have catastrophic humanitarian and environmental consequences.”

‘Iran committed to global disarmament’

Despite being the target of sanctions and military threats, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to international disarmament efforts. He highlighted Iran’s leadership in the Conference on Disarmament last year, where it worked with member states to break years of stagnation and push forward new initiatives.

“The world is at a turning point,” Araghchi stated. “We must choose between disarmament and the unchecked spread of weapons of mass destruction.”

He concluded by calling on the international community to unite in the fight against nuclear proliferation, reiterating Iran’s readiness to play a constructive role in securing a safer, more peaceful world.

“We owe this to future generations,” he declared.