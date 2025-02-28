Intensification of Iranophobia

TEHRAN - In a commentary, Jam-e-Jam addressed the propaganda by the Western media against Iran’s nuclear program and wrote: In recent days, we have witnessed a new wave of propaganda by Western media outlets and some regional officials about Iran’s nuclear program.

They claim that Iran is on the verge of acquiring a nuclear weapon. Of course, this story is not new and has been raised for a long time. Iran has always emphasized that our country’s nuclear program has been completely peaceful. It seems that the main goal of such propaganda is to create a tense atmosphere and put pressure on Iran in international negotiations. This approach was especially intensified during the Trump administration. Israel, as one of the main players in this campaign, has always tried to place the issue of Iran’s nuclear program at the center of global attention to complete its propaganda mission.

Arman-e-Emrooz: Will Russia side with America against Iran?

In an analysis, Arman-e-Emrooz discussed Russia's position towards Tehran in the current situation by quoting international affairs expert Hassan Beheshtipour as saying: In the case of the Ukraine war, Russia could have insisted on diplomatic solutions instead of military aggression against the neighboring country under the pretext of the threatening NATO expansion, and in the end, even if it did not work, it could still increase its pressure through ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine to regulate Zelensky's behavior. Now, even if Russia's position in eastern Ukraine as an occupier is stabilized with American support, it will still face the costs of occupation. In any case, it is not unlikely that the Russians will turn their backs on Iran because of the concessions they received from the United States or hesitate to provide Iran with defense equipment; however, we should not pin hope on the support of Russia or China or any other power against the United States. Iran can increase its power and achieve the maximum possible benefits by adopting a balanced policy between global powers.

Sobh-e-No: Realism instead of black and white views toward Iran-Russia ties

Sobh-e-No discussed the Iran- Russia relations in an interview with Hamid Hakim, an expert on Eurasian issues. He said: In our relations with Russia, unfortunately, we either have a completely white or completely black view, each of which can have their specific reasons. The reality is that we must have a realistic view of these relations. This realistic view can determine our approaches in interacting with Russia in a specific and interest-oriented manner. The two countries can develop their relations and have good relations with each other. There are also good grounds to develop cooperation in various fields. When we examine these two countries, we see that they are regional and global powers. Both have capacities in different fields that can be important and useful for both, and these relations can definitely prove helpful in realizing capabilities. Interactions can bring good results for the two countries and send influential messages to other countries, especially the hegemonic front.

Iran: Role of Shahid Bagheri drone carrier

In an analysis, the Iran newspaper discussed the important role of the Shahid Bagheri drone carrier and wrote: By unveiling the Shahid Bagheri drone carrier, Iran has taken an important step in its sea-oriented development strategy. This development demonstrates Iran’s ability to transform existing technologies into advanced military platforms and is in line with the country’s sea-oriented development strategy. Since sea-based and air-based threats are considered important challenges for independent countries, including the Islamic Republic, the drone strategy is considered a vital component of the country’s military doctrine. It should be noted that Iran’s defense doctrine has been formed based on popular support and the use of the experiences of the Sacred Defense. This doctrine has helped reduce military threats over the past years. Peripheral and European countries have expressed their interest in participating in Iran's drills and acknowledge the Islamic Republic's capabilities. This shows that Iran is internationally recognized as an important player in the region, and its capabilities have been taken into account.