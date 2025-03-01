Duality of behavior by Western-leaning publications

TEHRAN - In a note, Kayhan addressed the duality of behavior of the Western-leaning publications regarding Russia’s foreign minister's visit to Tehran.

It wrote: Western-leaning publications had been claiming for a long time that America is a friend of Iran and Russia is an enemy, and that it is Russia that has caused the JCPOA to be a victim at the cost of Iran’s interests. But suddenly they claimed that the Russian Foreign Minister had come as a mediator on behalf of the United States and that Russian mediation should be welcomed. This was while our country’s Foreign Minister Araghchi dismissed both a Russian mediation and a message by Lavrov. Araghchi again ruled out negotiations due to America’s breach of promise, bullying, threats, and pressure. These publications imagine that every foreign official who visits Iran intends to mediate between Iran and the U.S.

Siasat-e-Rooz: Foreground of a dialogue

Siasat-e-Rooz devoted its editorial to the new round of talks with the European troika and said: The important point that should be said about the negotiations is that the principle of negotiations is not based on trust, but on honesty, and we cannot have negotiations in which one side is demanding too much and makes threats. In recent months, the West has been exaggerating and creating fear about the snapback mechanism before the expiry of the JCPOA in October. It is not possible to talk about diplomacy and threaten to implement the snapback mechanism (that would return all UN Security Council Resolutions against Iran). The West should pay attention to the fact that Iran will not come to the negotiating table due to threats or sanctions, therefore, the West will suffer the same fate as the United States by insisting on the policy of pressure and negotiation. From the point of view of Iran, negotiating with America would be irrational, unintelligent, and dishonorable. To build trust, Europe must first prove its political and economic independence. In this regard, announcing an official condemnation of the U.S. maximum pressure plan against Iran and taking steps to lift parts of Iran's economic sanctions could be a preliminary step towards building trust.

Ham Mihan: Maximum pressure will not work

In an article, Ham Mihan dealt with Trump's maximum pressure on Iran and wrote: Tensions between Iran and the United States have reached a peak once again. Trump once again has applied his maximum pressure campaign on Iran and signed a presidential memorandum tightening sanctions and targeting Iranian oil exports. At the same time, Iran's Leader has rejected negotiations with the United States. Without a doubt, this exchange of positions will not resolve the dispute between Iran and the United States for the foreseeable future. The reality is that the only effect of sanctions is strengthening conservatives and weakening reformists. Recently, an ultra-conservative movement in Iran has been talking about nuclear deterrence. In such circumstances, it is quite clear that maximum pressure will not have any results because there is no strategic goal behind this policy.

Arman-e-Melli: Iran will not enter negotiations under pressure

In an analysis, Arman-e-Melli discussed the denial of the visit of high-ranking officials to Iran as a mediator and said: These days, newspapers are trying to convey this idea that the visits of high-ranking officials to Iran are intended to send a message from the United States to Iran. This is while officials at the Iranian Foreign Ministry have been announcing that these visits have nothing to do with Iran and the United States. The reality is that when Trump signed the maximum pressure policy against Iran, the Iranian government firmly announced that it would not hold negotiations under pressure or threats under any circumstances. However, a percentage of people and even some political officials still expect a solution to be found to lift the sanctions. It seems that the United States is still trying to force Iran to give concessions in possible negotiations by applying economic pressure. Past experiences have also shown that this strategy has not been successful and Iran is still standing its ground. Therefore, it is America that must accept Iran's conditions to begin negotiations on an equal position.