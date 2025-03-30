Exclusive: Iran has readied missiles for potential response amid Trump's escalating threats

TEHRAN - The Tehran Times has learned that Iran's armed forces have readied missiles with the capability to strike US-related positions, amid ongoing threats of military action from President Donald Trump if Tehran does not agree to a new nuclear agreement on his terms.

A significant number of these launch-ready missiles are located in underground facilities scattered across the country, designed to withstand airstrikes.

Since his inauguration in January, Trump has repeatedly stated that he would bomb Iran if the country does not make the concessions he wants. Reports indicate these concessions include the complete dismantling of its nuclear program, ties with Resistance groups, and aspects of its missiles and drones program. Iranians have refused to negotiate with the U.S. under the current circumstances, stating they are ready to respond to any aggression decisively.