From distrust to realism; Tehran’s roadmap for engagement

TEHRAN - In a note, Shargh discussed Abbas Araghchi’s article in the Washington Post and wrote: The article can be considered an intelligent attempt to explain the logic of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s diplomacy in the current complex circumstances.

On one hand, the text expresses Tehran’s readiness to enter into a dialogue based on mutual respect, and on the other, it realistically and without simplistically cites the reasons why Iran is deeply doubtful and distrustful of the true intentions of the United States. The important point is to emphasize the principle that Iran pursues diplomacy not out of weakness but from a position of strength and rationality. In the nuclear dimension, Araghchi, citing assessments by Western intelligence agencies, emphasizes that Iran is not only “not” seeking nuclear weapons but is still adhering to its commitments under the JCPOA. Finally, Araghchi intelligently puts the ball in Washington’s court and says the path to engagement is open but conditional on a change in America's language and behavior. The Islamic Republic of Iran, confident in its national strength, pursues a policy of peace but will stay united and powerful in the face of pressure and imposition.

Jam-e-Jam: Negotiation with the West, look to the East

About two weeks ago, Iran responded to Trump’s letter and announced that it would accept the U.S. negotiation proposal with three conditions: one is that the negotiation be indirect, and the other is that the mediator for this type of negotiation is Oman, not the UAE, and that these negotiations be at a high level, which the U.S. accepted almost immediately and without resistance. Contrary to Western political and media narratives, it is the United States that is eager for such negotiations. If the United States had opposed any of these conditions, the negotiations would have been postponed because the Iranian side does not have much need for negotiations. Accepting Iran's conditions shows that Trump was eager for the negotiations as soon as possible. We must make serious changes in foreign policy strategies. “Look to the East” in a situation in which America is noticing the growing power of China and India must be much stronger than a self-interested view and take the form of a strategic view, as we now see that Europe has turned to a strategic trade pact with India in an attempt to respond to Trump, and may even adjust its positions towards China in the future so as not to be the loser in a trade war with America.

Sobh-e-No: Muscat negotiations

In a commentary on the Iran-U.S. negotiations, Sobh-e-No wrote: Donald Trump announced the start of Iran negotiations (last) Saturday during a meeting with Netanyahu in Washington. Although some domestic media initially called Trump's statements a propaganda campaign, the news was confirmed by Iranian officials after a few hours, and it was said that indirect negotiations would be held on Saturday (April 12) in Muscat. Iran is going to the negotiating table is because Trump was trying to make Iran look “anti-negotiation and anti-diplomacy” and create a global consensus against our country under a pretext that is Iran is seeking to acquire nuclear weapons and promote the Iranophobia project. However, what makes the fate of these negotiations uncertain is Trump's behavior, contradictory statements, and changing policies. Tehran still has a pessimistic view of Trump regarding his past behavior. Therefore, Iran's primary goal in entering the negotiations is to verify America's true intentions regarding the nuclear issue. Now, we must wait and see whether the Trump team is serious and negotiates in good faith and whether it will secure Iran's interests or not. Of course, presenting initiatives and acting intelligently and skillfully in negotiations will also be effective in achieving results.

Arman-e-Melli: The society seeks peace, not war

Arman-e-Melli interviewed Dr. Zahra Nejad Bahram, a reformist political activist, about the Saturday nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. in Oman. She said: Iran and the United States have concluded to resolve their problems through negotiations, which is a positive development, and negotiations have been welcomed by the people. In the current situation, the country's problems have become so complicated that perhaps one cannot expect to move towards lifting sanctions with a single round of negotiations. However, the issue of resolving tensions and engaging in dialogue is a demand of the people, and for this reason, we observed that after it was announced that Iran and the United States are going to negotiate, the society and economy reacted positively. Another point is that Mr. Araghchi was involved in the JCPOA negotiations and was one of our (leading) negotiators. For this reason, he has a complete understanding of the details of the JCPOA negotiations and the challenges facing the country, and in the current situation, he is considered the best negotiator for talks with the United States.