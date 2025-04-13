TEHRAN - Hamshahri examined the special features of Iran-U.S. negotiations in an interview with Mohsen Pakaein, a former Iranian diplomat.

He said: One of the features of this round of nuclear negotiations is the consensus among in all state bodies about “indirect negotiations” with the United States. In such circumstances, the Americans want this consensus to be broken and are trying to create a bipolarity in the country, even at the level of the heads of state. The decision made on the subject of negotiations was based on expertise, and the important point is that we are participating in the negotiations from a superior position because we have emphasized that we will negotiate only on the nuclear issue; the negotiations should only be "indirect"; and that we decided about the venue of the talks. They wanted the negotiations to be held in the UAE, but in the end, our preferred option, Oman, was chosen as the venue of the talks. Therefore, the important point is that we are now witnessing an example of coordination of “diplomacy and operational level”. These are the specific features of the Iran-U.S. negotiations during this round of talks.

Arman-e Melli: Will Tayebnia will return to the cabinet as economy minister

In a report titled “Will Tayebnia return to Pasteur”, Arman-e Melli said it is uncertain whether Ali Tayebnia will be named as economy minister. Initially, Pezeshkian introduced Abdolnaser Hemmati as the minister of economy to the Parliament, but his tenure was short-lived. Hemmati was the first minister who faced impeachment in the sitting government on March 2. 182 MPs voting against him. Several candidates, including Kamal Taghvinia and even Shamseddin Hosseinih, have been proposed for the position. However, Vice President for Executive Affairs Mohammad Jafar Ghaempanah said on Saturday that after extensive expert reviews and multiple meetings, a list of qualified individuals has been proposed to the president for the position. He said Tayebnia is at the top of the list. He added that the suggestion is based on Tayebnia's knowledge, experience, and capabilities in economics, as well as his successful track record during his previous tenure in the ministry. The vice president for executive affairs emphasized that “the final decision on this matter rests with the president himself,” noting that the president is keen on nominating an expert with experience and a clear plan to improve the country's economic situation, and he is following this matter with particular sensitivity."

Iran: FATF approval to facilitate investment

In a commentary, the Iran newspaper highlighted the need to approve FATF and wrote: Economic realities and time conditions require the Expediency Council to approve bills related to FATF. Iran became a member of the BRICS and Shanghai organizations, which provided us with a large market. The economy is not a one-way relationship, but rather it must be possible to make joint investments and focus on building a joint project with other countries. Not much has happened economically in relation to the Shanghai and BRICS member countries. Companies, investors, and governments in these countries are very cautious about economic interactions with Iranians. This caution has made Iran's membership meaningless. These countries say, "We may be exposed to restrictions imposed by organizations such as FATF for cooperation with Iran." Therefore, if the member states of these two blocs find a safer place, they will refuse to cooperate with us. If the FATF issue is resolved, we can hope that the investment situation and interaction of other countries with Iran will be greatly facilitated.

Ham Mihan: Benjamin Netanyahu's sabotage

In an explanation, Ham Mihan addressed Netanyahu as the main opponent of any agreement between Iran and the U.S. and said: The Prime Minister of the Zionist regime is the main opponent of any agreement with Iran. He calls for a complete destruction of the nuclear program and any military capabilities that may be used against this regime. Accordingly, Netanyahu considers not only the nuclear program but also Iran's missile capabilities and support for resistance groups as an existential threat to his regime and calls for the elimination of all of them. Military victories in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria have emboldened Netanyahu. Although he has not yet explicitly opposed Trump's idea of ​​negotiating and reaching an agreement with Iran, he will undoubtedly use all available means to sabotage the U.S.-Iran talks.